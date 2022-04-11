PHILIPPINES, April 11 - Press Release April 11, 2022 Unstoppable momentum of huge Leni-Kiko rallies shows Filipinos' affirmation of our dreams- De Lima Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima is thrilled over the overwhelming support that the Filipinos are giving to the tandem of Presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan amid attempts to partner the former with other vice presidential aspirants. De Lima, who is running under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said the unstoppable momentum of massive Leni-Kiko rallies, particularly the recent grand rallies in Pangasinan and Pampanga, further highlighted people's full support for their tandem. "Kitang-kita natin, mula sa pahayag ng pagsuporta kina VP Leni at Sen. Kiko ng mga pinuno sa iba't ibang siyudad at probinsya, hanggang sa pagdagsa ng mga kababayan natin sa kanilang mga sortie, ang pag-arangkada ng kanilang kampanya. Nakikita nila na sa liderato ni VP Leni, makakabangon ang bayan mula sa krisis at dinanas na trahedya dahil sa marahas at pabayang pamamahala," she said. "Nasisiguro ko, na sa malinis na track record ni VP Leni at Sen. Kiko, at sa pataas nang pataas na tiwala at suportang nakukuha nila mula sa taumbayan, ay malayo ang mararating ng kanilang tambalan sa pamamahala sa ating bansa. "Mismong taumbayan ang nag-eendorso kay Sen. Kiko at gaya ni VP Leni, si Sen. Kiko ang kanilang pinipili," she added. Last April 8, an estimated 60,000 supporters went out to rally behind Robredo and Pangilinan at the CSI Stadia in Pangasinan, with the huge crowd chanting "Kiko, Kiko, Kiko". "Ano ang ibig sabihin ng gobyernong tapat? mga lingkod bayan na tapat at mahuhusay. Tingnan nyo po kami ni Senator Kiko. Si Senator Kiko po mula 2001 ay naninilbihan na pero may nadinig ba kayo kahit isang anomalya na nadikit sa kanyang pangalan?," Robredo asked as the cheerful crowd answered back with "wala" in Pangasinan people's rally. A day after, around 220,000 supporters - the highest crowd drawn in the Robredo-Pangilinan rally to date - also stood tall for the two aspirants in the Robinsons Starmills ground in San Fernando, Pampanga. Among the highlights of the rally was when the farmers from the village of San Nicolas surprisingly appeared on stage to raise Pangilinan's hands, along with Robredo, which brought the latter to tears. Pangilinan is known for championing the causes of farmers and fisherfolk. "Kahit simpleng tao lang kami, na simpleng magsasaka, ipapasa natin si Senator Kiko at si Ma'am Leni. Pampanga, isigaw 'nyo: Kiko! Leni! Leni! Leni! Kiko! Kiko!" said one of the farmers, who elicited a warm response from the crowd who also chanted the names of the presidential and vice presidential aspirants. In a separate statement posted on Twitter, De Lima said: "VP @lenirobredo and [email protected] are slowly but surely breaking down barriers in what are touted to be the other party's bailiwicks. The 220k turnout for the Tropang Angat in Pampanga is more than just a show of force. It is the affirmation of our dreams. Dacal a salamat Pampanga! Ipanalo na natin ito!" To help ensure a better future for the Philippines and the Filipinos, De Lima urged the Filipino electorate to continue supporting the tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan and lead them to victory. "Sa pagharap sa debate, sa pagtupad ng mandato may krisis man o wala, sa paglapit at pakikinig sa hinaing ng taumbayan, wala itong ibang magiging resulta kundi pagtaas ng kumpiyansa at pagkapanalo ni #LeniKiko2022 sa puso ng mga Pilipino. Dahil sa #GobyernongTapatAngatBuhayLahat," De Lima said in an earlier statement posted on Twitter.