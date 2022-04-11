Adult ADHD clinic to open at UPEI

CANADA, April 11 - The University of Prince Edward Island and the provincial government are partnering on a new clinic to help adults living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Beginning this spring, adults who were treated for ADHD as children and those who were diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, will be able to get treatment and support from clinics offered by retired paediatrician and ADHD specialist Dr. David Wong. Dr. Wong and his team at the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre will see those already diagnosed, as well as adults who are at risk of or who have symptoms of ADHD.

“We will help young adults to succeed in high school and in post-secondary education,” said Dr. Wong. “We will use a multidisciplinary approach to help adults with ADHD to overcome difficulties at work and relationship with their families and friends. In addition to physicians and nurse practitioners, we will have social worker and psychologist to assist them in different aspects of their lives.”

The Departments of Health & Wellness and Social Development & Housing are partnering with the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre to create a provincial demonstration program for assessment and treatment of undiagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults.

This program will significantly reduce the current wait time for assessments, and also ensure that new referrals are assessed in a timely manner. Referrals for screening and assessment would be accepted from all physicians and nurse practitioners and possibly mental health practitioners.

“There is an excellent opportunity here to lower the burden of ADHD to individuals, families, employers, and the healthcare system. An adult ADHD program will improve awareness on the Island. Hopefully we will see more people seeking support and diagnosis for ADHD in our province.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

Conservative estimates suggest that there are over 7,000 Islanders living with ADHD, many of whom are not yet diagnosed. There are more than 400 people currently on the waiting list to see Dr. Wong for assessment/diagnosis.

“We are pleased to support this initiative through our UPEI Health and Wellness Centre, and help improve awareness, diagnosis, and support for adults with ADHD,” said Dr. Greg Keefe, UPEI’s interim president and vice-chancellor. “I thank Dr. Wong and Marilyn Barrett, director of the Centre, for their initiative in developing this program that will benefit Islanders across PEI.”

The program is being funded by the Department of Health and Wellness, while UPEI is supporting the effort by providing administrative oversight, space, equipment, and human resources. Health PEI is also providing physician specialist funding to support this program. The Department of Social Development & Housing has provided one-time funding of $1 million to initiate this program.

Further information for about the program will be released in mid- to late May to family physicians and nurse practitioners. For individuals who are without a primary care provider in the community, but think they might have ADHD or are seeking support in living with ADHD, self-referral information will be posted on the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre website.

Media Contacts: Ron Ryder Senior Communications Officer Health and Wellness (902) 314-6367 rrryder@gov.pe.ca

Nicole Phillips Director of Communications and University Relations University of Prince Edward Island nphillips@upei.ca