Paints & Coatings Will Drive the Demand for Ethyl Polysilicate, Accounting For Nearly Half of The Demand Till 2027: Study By Fact.MR

Ethyl Polysilicate Market Analysis by Type (Ethyl Polysilicate 28, Ethyl Polysilicate 32, Ethyl Polysilicate 40), by Application (Residential Binding Agent, Cross-linking Agent, Adhesive Agent, Synthesis of Silica), by End Use (Paints and Coatings, Chemicals, Metals, Textiles, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ethyl polysilicate market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of over 4% and is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 450 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Ethyl polysilicate is significantly used as a cross linking component in cold-curing silicone rubber systems. The use of crosslinking agents in the application of paints & coatings has increased due to the high demand for crosslinking agents in water-based coating solutions. Crosslinking in coatings enhances chemical resistance, mechanical toughness and appearance. Industrial coatings with cross-linking agents also enhance color and resistance to corrosion. This has led to increased consumption of ethyl polysilicate thus maximizing margins of key players in the ethyl polysilicate market.

The high setting speed of ethyl polysilicate has led to accelerated demand of ethyl polysilicate in paints and coating sectors. High performance of ethyl polysilicate as a binding agent has increased consumption across several applications and will accelerate demand in short term forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Ethyl Polysilicate Market Study

According to Fact.MR, APAC is projected to hold one third share in global ethyl polysilicate market and will continue to maintain its reign in the long term forecast period

Europe is projected to consume more than 1/4th of global ethyl polysilicate demand while China is anticipated to remain the key regional cluster for manufacturers and accounts for more than 20% of global production thus witnessing new growth avenues with emerging Chinese manufacturers in Southeast Asia.

Ethyl polysilicate is highly used as a binder in paint and emulsions manufacturing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% owing to its fast curing, high adhesion and high resistance towards UV radiations. Further, it’s used as a hardening component in the foundry industry and dentistry as an impression material.

Paints & coatings will drive the demand for ethyl polysilicate , accounting for nearly half of the demand till 2027 and is set to gain 1.2X value by the end of 2027

Cross-Linking Agent to Grow 1.5X, Says Fact.MR

The crosslinking agent segment is projected to capture one-third demand by 2027, at a CAGR of 3% between 2019 and 2027. Ethyl polysilicate has low VOC emissions and is environment-friendly and is increasingly being used as a crosslinking agent in cold-curing silicone rubber systems.

Ethyl polysilicate as a crosslinking agent is highly consumed in industrial coating applications which include steel structures, concrete blocks, and others owing to high-temperature resistance benefits.

Also, increased awareness of the advantages of cross-linking agents has further led to heightened demand in Asia-Pacific as infrastructural activities soar in the electronics, transportation, energy, automotive and industrial sectors.

Some of the Ethyl Polysilicate Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Ethyl Polysilicate and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Ethyl Polysilicate Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Ethyl Polysilicate market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Ethyl Polysilicate Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Ethyl Polysilicate Market during the forecast period.

Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Ethyl Polysilicate market:

We will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Ethyl Polysilicate market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.

We will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.

Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.

The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.

Manufacturers take Collaborative Approach to Maintain their Hegemony

The ethyl polysilicate market is moderately consolidated in nature. Key players are focused on entering into partnerships with leading players in end-user industries such as rubber, which constitutes a key application area of ethyl polysilicate. The growing application for ethyl polysilicate in construction, automotive, and paints and coatings, has created an upsurge in demand due to which manufacturers are focused on the development of ethyl polysilicate in their manufacturing facilities. Leading manufacturers of ethyl polysilicate include COLCOAT, Wacker Chemie AG and Evonik Industries who collectively account for 35% – 40% share in the global ethyl polysilicate market.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Ethyl Polysilicate Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global ethyl polysilicate market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the ethyl polysilicate market on the basis of type (Ethyl Polysilicate 28, Ethyl Polysilicate 32, Ethyl Polysilicate 40), by application (Residential Binding Agent, Cross-linking Agent, Adhesive Agent, Synthesis of Silica), by end use (Paint and Coatings, Chemical, Metal, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Optical), across several regions.

Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global ethyl polysilicate market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry and region.

By Type :

Ethyl Polysilicate 28

Ethyl Polysilicate 32

Ethyl Polysilicate 40

By Application :

Residential Binding Agent

Cross-linking Agent

Adhesive Agent

Synthesis of Silica

By End Use :

Paints and Coatings

Chemicals

Metals

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Opticals

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

