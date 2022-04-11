Establish PR Announces Acquisition of Outbrand

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establish PR, an authority agency dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs create and control their online presence, recently announced the acquisition of Outbrand.



As one of the top PR firms in Idaho, Outbrand has experienced rapid growth since its launch in March 2020. Led by founder Mario Sarceno, Outbrand generated high, six-figure revenues in their first two years and has a customer base of 150+ unique business owners. They work with both domestic and international clients, including Compass, Inc., CB Realty, Ameriprise, and Northwestern Financial.

By acquiring Outbrand, Establish PR continues its rise as one of the leading PR agencies in the country. Their client roster features industry leaders in fintech, coaching, medicine, AI and machine learning, consulting, real estate, finance, and law. With a robust client base and innovative PR strategies, Establish is positioning itself as the go-to agency.

The acquisition of Outbrand signals a commitment to continued growth for the Establish PR team, as they continue to enable both individuals and national corporations to tell their stories through multiple online channels.

Establish PR co-founder Michael Hummel was pleased to acquire a significant brand and is excited about the future of Establish, saying, “With the acquisition of Outbrand, it allows us to focus even further on our mission. We’re in business to aid our clients in becoming a well-known, trusted online brand & authority figure in their industries.”





About Establish PR

Establish PR was founded by Max Muir and Michael Hummel. They are leaders in online public relations, helping companies and entrepreneurs connect with and grow their audience by controlling their own narrative. To learn more about how their PR systems help businesses grow and expand into new markets, visit www.establishpr.com.



