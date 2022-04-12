Insightful Indianapolis Pastor Creates App to Bring Unity To Church and Pastor Search

John W. Woodall Jr PastorsForBlackChurches.com P4bc

INDIANNAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and president of PastorsForBlackChurches.com, Rev. John W. Woodall Jr., is excited to launch his new web application. The purpose of the app is to introduce pastoral candidates to African American churches who are presently or soon will seek a new pastor. This innovative application will satisfy a great need for Black congregations.

There are many reasons churches find themselves in need of a new pastor. Sometimes, the presiding pastor retires after a long term of service to the local assembly. According to Lifeway Research, which describes pastors as resilient, “about 250 pastors are known to leave the ministry each month.” In other cases, misunderstandings and misuse are a factor for vacancy. In addition, the untimely passing of a beloved pastor can leave the flock in dismay. On the other end of the spectrum, there are many well-qualified, gifted men of the cloth seeking to pastor an ecclesia of their own. PastorsForBlackChurches.com app will endeavor to bring the two entities together. Please note the design of this app does not target only pastors of color. Rev. Woodall encourages all pastors to visit the app and set up an account, knowing that Black churches embody a distinct atmosphere that is manifested in their worship.

In Black churches, the search for a new pastor can be a daunting journey filled with mixed emotions. They usually form a pastoral search committee to take on this task. According to Rev. Woodall, “There tends to be a dearth of counsel, guidance, and education, specifically with regards to how the pastoral search should be performed. Consequently, the pastoral search process in many churches tends to be more of an employment process than the spiritual journey for which it is intended.” As a result, this process can extend for years and the congregation goes lacking.

The PastorsForBlackChurches.com app will facilitate from both sides of the coin to create a union, which is God-centered, and Spirit-filled in its outcome. To complement the PastorForBlackChurches.com app, Reverend Woodall has created a ten-lesson online course, “A Biblical Guide to the Work of the Pastoral Search Committee” as a free introduction to churches who welcome his services.

Rev. Woodall is the Senior Pastor of South Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is a graduate of the Ball State University (Bachelors of Science), the Ball State University Graduate School of Business (Master of Business Administration), and the Indiana University School of Law - Indianapolis (Doctor of Jurisprudence).

For more information, please contact John W. Woodall Jr. at Email: jwoodall@PastorsForBlackChurches.com or go to Website: www.PastorForBlackChurches.com

