Intergalactic Planetary Babies NFT Collection Launches at Auction to Benefit Kids Who Need a Meal
I witnessed the effects the pandemic had on students. When everything shut down, some kids had no access to food without a school lunch.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where the press about NFTs surrounds astronomical prices charged for nonsensical digital art, one new collection changes the motivation almost entirely. Intergalactic Planetary Babies has come to play, turning unique digital art pieces about what it means to be a kid into real meals for hungry ones. Up for auction starting May 8th on the OpenSea marketplace, all funds raised from the youngster-like eight-piece NFT digital art collection will benefit the No Kid Hungry charity. In addition to filling an empty belly, winners will receive a limited 1/1 NFT art piece and a custom PFP. How’s that for doing some tangible good?
— Remy Damian
“I witnessed the effects the pandemic had on students. When everything shut down, some kids had no access to food without a school lunch. We partnered with No Kid Hungry so we can help the NFT community change that,” said Remy Damian, Intergalactic Planetary Babies co-creator.
An immigrant from the Philippines, Damian is an Army Veteran who served two tours in Iraq. Currently, he is a Career Counselor for Army National Guard who runs an internship program for local high school students.
About Intergalactic Planetary Babies:
Intergalactic Planetary Babies is an NFT art collection launched to help feed children in America.
About No Kid Hungry:
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength. The nonprofit charity works to solve hunger and poverty in the U.S. and internationally.
