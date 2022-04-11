More about Gov. Kemp: Norma Precision Ammunition Relocates its U.S. Headquarters, Manufacturing, Distribution Operations to Georgia

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Norma Precision Ammunition, a subsidiary of the leading European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec, has established its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing site, and warehousing and distribution operations in Chatham County. The company is currently hiring.

“With their facilities in close proximity to the Port of Savannah – the top port for U.S. exports – and our highly-skilled pool of talent, I’m confident that RUAG Ammotec will be very pleased with their decision to invest in the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “I’m grateful to Norma Precision Ammunition for their job-stimulating investments, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates for hardworking Georgians in the region.”

With operations in 12 different countries, Swiss-based RUAG Ammotec develops and produces high-end ammunition for sports shooters, special operations forces, and peace officers worldwide, serving key markets in the military, law enforcement, hunting, and sporting goods sectors. In 2021, Norma Precision Ammunition imported over 400 containers of ammunition from RUAG Ammotec factories in Europe, while also delivering over 30 million cartridges of ammunition made in the U.S.

“Norma Precision Ammunition has been manufacturing in the United States for over 10 years as RUAG Ammotec, USA. The past four years have been remarkable years of steady growth. With this relocation, expansion, and focus on the Norma Ammunition brand, we will continue to grow while better serving our customers and industry partners in the United States and abroad,” said Christoph Eisenhardt, President and CEO of RUAG Ammotec. “I am pleased with all that Georgia has to offer our company. I am confident that with our relocation, we have chosen the right community to partner with to ensure mutual long-term success.”

“We are pleased to announce the official relocation of Norma Precision Ammunition to the Georgia Lowcountry,” said Paul Lemke, President of Norma Precision Ammunition. “The Savannah area offers a significant opportunity to expand our small arms ammunition manufacturing and distribution operations to meet growing customer demand and to better serve our partners in the small arms industry, while providing unmatched access to the world-class Port of Savannah.”

Norma Precision Ammunition is located at 141 Prosperity Drive in Garden City. The company is currently hiring for advanced manufacturing, distribution, management, and sales opportunities. Individuals interested in career opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit www.NormaShooting.com for additional information.

“Today’s announcement that Norma Precision Ammunition will locate their U.S. headquarters, manufacturing and distribution operations to Chatham County is a testament that our region has the infrastructure and skilled workforce for companies to locate and thrive here,” said Trip Tollison, President and CEO, Savannah Economic Development Authority. “This is great news for our region and we look forward to working with Norma Precision Ammunition as they grow here in Savannah.”

“Norma’s decision to locate in the Savannah area is a perfect example of the fundamental link between manufacturing and logistics, and how Georgia excels at helping companies succeed,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “We are proud to welcome Norma Precision Ammunition to our state, and to serve their global logistics needs.”

“We’re proud that RUAG Ammotec has chosen Georgia as home to all of their U.S. activities,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The company has experienced unprecedented growth, and Norma Precision Ammunition’s decision to invest and grow in the Savannah region highlights the importance of Georgia’s unmatched workforce development programs, logistics advantages, and quality of life. I am grateful for the partnership of the elected officials and economic development partners in southeast Georgia who went above and beyond to recruit and support this exciting addition to Georgia’s firearms industry.”

Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract global businesses like RUAG Ammotec. According to National Shooting Sports Foundation data, Georgia has become one of the country’s top 10 states for firearm manufacturing. The state’s strength across multiple manufacturing sectors resulted in a GDP of $59.5 billion in 2020, which is the latest data available. The Georgia Department of Labor estimated that there were 392,508 manufacturing jobs in the state as of the third quarter of 2021.

About Norma Precision Ammunition Norma Precision Ammunition is a subsidiary of Europe’s leading manufacturer of small arms ammunition and OEM components, RUAG Ammotec. Norma Precision Ammunition brings Swiss, German, Hungarian and Swedish high-tech offerings to the U.S. Combined with disruptive technologies, sales and marketing insights, and strategic partnerships, the Norma Precision Ammunition team provides world-class small arms ammunition for use by sports shooters, hunters, law enforcers, and war-fighters in the U.S. and abroad. In the U.S., RUAG Ammotec markets its product offerings under the Norma and Swiss P brands.