Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published April 11, 2022)

Stream trout fishing opens statewide April 16

Minnesota’s popular warm weather, stream trout season opens Saturday, April 16, with quality fishing opportunities in every region of the state. Brook trout and splake fishing also open April 16 on Lake Superior and its tributary streams.

Trout anglers can find information on Minnesota’s trout streams and lakes on DNR’s website. Modeled after the DNR’s popular LakeFinder tool, StreamFinder provides anglers with a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. Anglers also will find helpful learning guides and fishing tips tailored to each of Minnesota’s six trout fishing regions.

Minnesota has roughly 3,800 miles of designated trout streams. Anglers fishing on designated trout waters must have a trout stamp validation in addition to an angling license. Complete trout season details are available at the DNR’s fishing webpage.

Spring turkey hunting begins April 13

Minnesota turkey hunting begins this week, with opportunities available from Wednesday, April 13, through Tuesday, May 31. The season is divided into six hunt periods, A through F.

A spring turkey license will provide the opportunity to hunt all permit areas in the state, with the exception of three major wildlife management areas. Permits are required for firearms turkey hunters ages 18 and older in Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the A through C seasons. Permits for these three WMAs have already been issued through a lottery.

Firearms hunters ages 18 and older must choose their hunt period when they purchase a license. All firearms turkey hunters can participate in Hunt F if they have an unused tag from one of the earlier hunt periods. Archery-only license holders may hunt statewide for the entire season (April 13-May 31). Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license. Licensed hunters ages 17 and younger may hunt statewide for the entire season (April 13-May 31) with firearms or archery equipment, including in Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the A through C seasons.

More information about turkey hunting in Minnesota can be found on the DNR website. Hunters concerned about avian influenza and wild turkeys can find more information about safe handling practices and the outbreak on the DNR avian influenza webpage.

2022 spring turkey hunt periods

Youth season: April 13-May 31

Archery season: April 13-May 31

Hunt A: April 13-19

Hunt B: April 20-26

Hunt C: April 27-May 3

Hunt D: May 4-10

Hunt E: May 11-17

Hunt F: May 18-31

DNR webinars cover women’s outdoor, 4-H youth programs

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into two upcoming webinars.

The first, on the DNR’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman program, will be at noon Wednesday, April 13. Linda Bylander, BOW program coordinator with the DNR, will share information on the BOW program and opportunities for women to learn skills through upcoming BOW workshops.

The second, on the 4-H shooting sports and wildlife program, will be at noon Wednesday, April 20. The Minnesota 4-H shooting sports and wildlife program is designed to promote life skills through a safe and educational program. Join the webinar to explore the program and objectives through the eyes of the youth leaders from the program.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars each Wednesday through May 25, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.

Renew watercraft registration early, use online renewal

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages boater owners to renew expired watercraft registrations before this year’s boating season.

Boater owners are encouraged to renew registrations online or at a local deputy registrar’s office rather than by mail. If they renew online, they can print out the confirmation page to use as their temporary permit. Boaters also may write down their temporary authorization number from the confirmation page. The registration card and expiration decals will then be mailed to the boat owner.

To renew online, visit the DNR's online license sales web page, click on “Get Started” and follow the prompts. To renew in person, visit a deputy registrar. Deputy registrar locations are available on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website. People can also renew in person at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul.