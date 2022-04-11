Spring burning restrictions begin in Minnesota (published April 11, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from warm temperatures and dry conditions.

The restrictions apply in the following counties:

Anoka

Benton

Chisago

Hennepin

Isanti

Kanabec

Mille Lacs

Morrison

Ramsey

Sherburne

Stearns

Todd

Washington

Wright

The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

“Wildfire risk increases each year after the snow melts and before grass greens up,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor. “Spring burning restrictions help to reduce the number of wildfires, especially those caused by debris burning.”

Reynolds encourages residents to use alternatives to burning to dispose of yard waste, such as composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site. For more information, visit the wildfire prevention page of the DNR website.

People cause 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a debris fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.