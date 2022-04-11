Actriv Healthcare Expands Benefits to Include Major Medical
EINPresswire.com/ -- Actriv Healthcare, a premier healthcare staffing agency headquartered in Tacoma, has launched a comprehensive healthcare coverage program for its employees. Brokered by Vinoble Group, the new benefits include major medical coverage, as well as dental and vision. Actriv is the first healthcare staffing company to offer this type of program, which provides better coverage to its workforce of over 1,000 healthcare providers such as CNAs, LPNs, RNs and Travel RNs.
Through Actriv’s workforce solutions, providers have the flexibility to set shift schedules as they choose without sacrificing the benefits of a full-time job. These include paid employment taxes, paid vacation time, paid sick leave, malpractice insurance, continuing education, a purpose-driven community, and a support team of industry experts available 24/7.
This upgrade to the benefits is the latest initiative of the organization, which is focused on innovation designed to empower healthcare workers and treat facilities with integrity, to purposely deliver positive impact through uncommon levels of care.
ABOUT ACTRIV HEALTHCARE
Actriv Healthcare is reinventing the way healthcare professionals connect with facilities - leveraging technology to help healthcare professionals do what they love by matching them with shifts that fit their lifestyles. Actriv’s solutions ensure that health care facilities get on-demand shift coverage so they can deliver the best quality care to their patients. With offices in Tacoma, Seattle, Vancouver (WA), and Plano, TX, Actriv’s customer-centric professionals recruit clinicians and offer an unparalleled experience from on-boarding, credentialing, and training; to providing day to day 24/7 support.
Sarah Gray, Marketing Manager
Through Actriv’s workforce solutions, providers have the flexibility to set shift schedules as they choose without sacrificing the benefits of a full-time job. These include paid employment taxes, paid vacation time, paid sick leave, malpractice insurance, continuing education, a purpose-driven community, and a support team of industry experts available 24/7.
This upgrade to the benefits is the latest initiative of the organization, which is focused on innovation designed to empower healthcare workers and treat facilities with integrity, to purposely deliver positive impact through uncommon levels of care.
ABOUT ACTRIV HEALTHCARE
Actriv Healthcare is reinventing the way healthcare professionals connect with facilities - leveraging technology to help healthcare professionals do what they love by matching them with shifts that fit their lifestyles. Actriv’s solutions ensure that health care facilities get on-demand shift coverage so they can deliver the best quality care to their patients. With offices in Tacoma, Seattle, Vancouver (WA), and Plano, TX, Actriv’s customer-centric professionals recruit clinicians and offer an unparalleled experience from on-boarding, credentialing, and training; to providing day to day 24/7 support.
Sarah Gray, Marketing Manager
Actriv Healthcare
+1 888-597-0040
sarahg@actriv.com