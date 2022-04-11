Creator of Release Bytes Increases Full-Time Income by $30,000 within 18 Months

Release Bytes is a tri-weekly newsletter of the latest tech, science, business, and other news stories from around the world.

MILTON KEYNES, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator of Release Bytes Parik Makwana , is pleased to announce he has increased his overall full-time income by a whopping $30,000 (£25,000) in just 18 months.Release Bytes is a tri-weekly newsletter which provides snippets of the latest tech, science, business, and misc. news stories from around the globe. Its goal is to help readers save time needed to look through endless sources for material, whilst providing condensed summaries of each individual story with links to the original, credible sources. Release Bytes is ideal for those who want to keep up with events in the world but is also ideal for working professionals working in tech, science, and business-related roles to understand key trends and ideas that are currently happening around the world.In the site’s most recent news, founder of Release Bytes, Parik Makwana, is informing readers of his ability to increase his full-time income by $30,000 within 18 short months – a result of his dedicated and relentless work ethic and business know-how. This enabled Makwana to effectively change his job and his overall income at the same time.“Years ago, I was working as an IT Architect but lacked the creativity and know how in order to move up the corporate ladder and, ultimately, I hit a wall within my organization,” Makwana states. “I often felt like I didn’t know how to articulate my value in a way that resonated with others, but I was always curious and understood that the best way to enhance my communication skills and creativity was by ingesting a variety of information from credible sources. It also helped me to understand and create linkages between seemingly different pieces of information (how businesses were being disrupted by technological innovation, for example).”Eventually, Makwana was able to leverage the information from Release Bytes to start understanding key trends in the marketplace. He was able to ask questions such as, how was the metaverse changing the way that we do business? How close are we to seeing a world full of autonomous cars and what are the implications of that? What are the real word uses for augmented and virtual reality? - just to name a few.“We’re living in the information age where it’s not only important to understand what’s happening in the world today, but using that information to be able to predict how it will impact tomorrow,” Makwana continues. “This is critical if you want to articulate your vision to others, especially if you work with large, multi-national clients who need to be up-to-date on key trends and are continuously looking to out-innovate their competition.”It is this confidence and understanding that helped Makwana to land a position at a Big 4 management consultancy as a Technical Strategy Consultant. He was able to not only use his experience, but also leverage his understanding of key trends of how and where he thought he could provide value, based on patterns he had spotted happening out in the industry.“When you look to transition to the next part of your career, the best way is to be able to understand what is needed at that next level and work towards that,” Makwana concludes. “In my case, it was from implementing solutions to being able to strategise, create, and optimize. For me to do that effectively, it was important to understand my industry and what is happening in the wider marketplace that may have downstream effect to the work that me and my clients are doing today – work that has seen me experience tremendous success in all areas of my life, including financially.”Some previous topics covered by Release Bytes include:• The use of digital twins in reinventing the shopping experience• Which industries and businesses are consolidating and why• How augmented reality will be used in the future• Manipulating the brain and body through non-invasive techniques• How smart wearables are being used in clinical settings• How regional law is affecting the way that we do business• Transitioning aware from plastics and boosting reusability across industries• And so much moreFor more information about Release Bytes, or to sign up to receive the informative newsletters, please visit https://www.release-bytes.com/ About Release BytesRelease Bytes was founded by Mr. Parik Makwana on March 23rd, 2020. Makwana has spent the last 8+ years working with Fortune 500 companies to help shape and implement their technical roadmaps, all while being the owner and founder of Release Nutrition, a US-based supplement company.Release Bytes provides a blend of stories across different topic areas, though mainly on tech, science, and business. Articles found on the site are bias-free and are solely meant to summarize key elements and takeaways into a few lines per story.