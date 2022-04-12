Ronn Torossian Divulges PR Tips for SaaS Companies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generally, companies in the SaaS industry tend to deliver a very unique business model to their customers. However, not many of those companies actually develop efficient SAAS PR strategies that help them grow. And if consumers aren’t familiar with a company or its solutions, even if a SaaS company provides the best products and services in the market, it won’t be able to grow. That’s why it’s essential for companies in the SaaS industry to keep both potential and current customers informed on updates and news.

Webinars

Most people think that webinars aren’t as popular as they used to be, but the truth is, for companies in the SaaS industry, hosting and attending webinars provides an excellent platform to position their brands as industry authorities. In fact, over 80% of companies use webinars to educate both potential and existing clients, which helps build brand awareness. What separates written content from webinars, although they can be used to achieve similar goals, is that webinars allow companies to directly interact with their customers or other industry people. To create successful webinars, companies in the SaaS industry should provide valuable information to attendees that isn't shared by competitors, especially if the webinar topics are always fresh and relevant. Additionally, following up with attendees once a webinar is over can help companies maintain a positive relationship with their customers.

Podcasts

Another powerful SAAS PR strategy for companies in the SaaS industry is participating in or creating podcasts, as this form of media helps companies generate exposure to leads that are already highly engaged. When listeners enjoy a specific podcast, they’re a lot more likely to follow that podcast over a long period of time, which can turn into a regular part of their daily life. However, instead of immediately creating a company podcast, company personnel can have conversations with other people in their industry who already have their own podcasts. The audience of those podcasts will spend a considerable amount of time listening to the company’s spokesperson and learning about the business, which will make them a lot more inclined to learn about its products or services.

On the other hand, companies that are looking to create their own podcast benefit from generating more brand awareness while establishing themselves as authority figures in their industries. When creating a company podcast, businesses should figure out the goal of that podcast first. The goal can be connecting with the target audience, building a community around the company’s solutions, increasing brand awareness, or turning the company into a top authority figure in the industry. In fact, companies can have multiple goals and pursue them at the same time if they provide valuable information to their listeners that they don’t already know.

