Hartzell Propeller Adds Mitch Heaton to Lead Technology Initiatives for Advanced Air Mobility
Mitch Heaton has experience leading strategy and business development across multiple industries, with aviation and aerospace often as a focus.”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has appointed Mitch Heaton as director, Business Development and New Technology to further the company’s programs involving advanced air mobility (AAM). His focus will be on developing propellers for eVTOL, eSTOL, electric, hybrid and hydrogen powered aircraft.
Using an innovative blend of sophisticated engineering analytics, certification skills and world-class manufacturing technologies, Hartzell is working closely with several OEMs within these emerging industries to fine-tune their propeller applications. Hartzell has dedicated tens of thousands of engineering and development hours to electric, hybrid and hydrogen powered aircraft since 2019 and it continues to make advancements in tooling, manufacturing processes, and lightweighting materials.
“Mitch Heaton has experience leading strategy and business development across multiple industries, with aviation and aerospace often as a focus,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “His efforts have included design of connection systems for aircraft, growing unmanned aerial ecosystems, and collaborating with leaders of global aerospace and defense companies and organizations,” Frigge added.
Heaton is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturer’s Association (GAMA) Electric Propulsion Innovation Committee, and several subcommittees. He also serves as a member of the Emerging Technologies Committee of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).
He is a graduate of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, where he later served as director of Development and External Relations in the College of Engineering and Computer Science. He has also been vice president of Economic Development for the Dayton (Ohio) Development Coalition and executive vice president of Growth Strategies for Woodard Development. He was named to Dayton Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list in 2017, has served on the Board of Directors for the Ohio Economic Development Association and he is a member and past president of the Engineer’s Club of Dayton.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing technology and are the supplier of choice for nearly every major aircraft manufacturer. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
