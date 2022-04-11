Ceresion CERN token will be Launching IEO on the Crypto exchange platform Anchex

Why Ceresion Could Play a Key Role in Web 3.0?

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceresion, a trustworthy and innovative crypto active exchange, has announced the beginning of its Initial Exchange Offerings (IEO) on the well-known crypto exchange platform. The IEO will begin on April 11th Singapore time launch

The IEO also provides significant discounts on the native token, as seen in the table; everyone who invests $200 during the IEO will receive a 10% discount. The native token may also be utilized to generate passive revenue through staking incentives.

Ceresion is a defi revolution in the making, attempting to reinvent the world of fintech. The Ceresion ecosystem aspires to advance the Defi to Defi 2.0 and Web 3.0. It functions as an intermediation platform, allowing traders to safely acquire cryptocurrencies and clients to make transactions to anybody in the globe 24 hours a day, seven days a week. BKG is the BscScan platform's native digital coin that will power the ecosystem. BKG will be utilized as a utility token inside the Ceresion ecosystem, including but not limited to reward and cashback, as well as payment of Ceresion fees, commissions, and services. Because this is its primary function, when used to pay for services and fees, it will adhere to the regulations and timeframes established by the Ceresion team.

BKG holders can also earn discounts on items and services from partners that participate in the BKG & Ceresion Partnership Program, which will be distributed and updated on the project's website. In terms of value, BKG will have issuance regulations that will be announced immediately after the publishing of this document, and that will have a floating character dependent on supply and demand from the time of issue. The BKG token would be a part of the exchange mechanism that would provide discounts, promotions, and access to a product or service utilized in the Ceresion ecosystem.

What Makes Ceresion Unique?

The goal behind the invention of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general, was to achieve what banks had been unable to do for almost a decade, namely to bank the unbanked. However, as the crypto market grew in popularity, the premise fell by the wayside, and the bulk of prominent and widely utilized crypto platforms turned out to be as centralized as banks. Ceresion's genuinely decentralized crypto platform attempts to alter that. Ceresion's goal is to become the largest decentralized ecosystem in Latin America, with an emphasis on banking, retail, education, and environmental sustainability.

Thousands of individuals throughout the world are still uninformed of cryptocurrencies, and although some have gained money with them, others have lost money in fraudulent schemes that use technology and the population's lack of financial understanding. Many people assume that cryptocurrency is largely a fraud, which Ceresion hopes to alter. Ceresion will be Brazil's first blockchain crypto platform, with few middlemen and most activities taking place on DeFi. Ceresion will connect BKG in a decentralized BEP 20 network, allowing more people to access decentralized, fair, and even free services.

Ceresion's mission is to democratize the crypto economy by providing more individuals with access to decentralized technology with fewer intermediaries. It will encourage the usage of cryptocurrency in the traditional economy by offering creative, safe, and cost-effective financial solutions. The company intends to provide education that leads to empowerment and development to all stakeholders in society. It will also aim to lift people out of poverty by fostering knowledge, technology, and cash for new project development.

The race to Web 3.0 is heating up, yet the crypto ecosystem is now too fragmented and different. According to market analysts, only a handful of the present protocols and decentralized platforms will survive the regulatory storm. Ceresion's ecosystem seeks to play a critical role in the development of web 3.0. The smart contract ecosystem and adoption of Defi have enabled the platform to stay ahead of the competition in Brazil.

While Web 3.0 is an important element of Ceresion's ambitions, the primary goal remains increasing crypto usage in Brazil. Given that cryptocurrencies are already assisting numerous developing nations in Africa, Brazil may be able to replicate a similar scenario in Latin America with Ceresion's entry.

To learn more about visit https://www.ceresion.io/ and https://anchex.io/

Media Details:

Name: Ceresion

Email: info@ceresion.io

City: Richmond, British Columbia

Country: Canada

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com

