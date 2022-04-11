Cary Skin Center to Move its Skin Cancer Center of Excellence for Mohs Micrographic Surgery to New Location in Pinehurst
Cary Skin Center, a center of excellence in Mohs micrographic surgery, is moving its Pinehurst location April 21, 2022, to space in Pinehurst Surgical ClinicPINEHURST, NC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The relocation of Cary Skin Center to leased space in Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, North Carolina, provides an exceptional opportunity for residents in the region by offering Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer in the building recognized as a leader among the region’s most respected, admired, and trusted healthcare organizations.
This new medical location allows Cary Skin Center to establish a strong presence in a synergistic healthcare community.
Since 1946, and the creation of Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, which first started within the confines of the hospital before growing into what it is today, this location also provides easy access to excellent specialty surgeons at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic (47 board-certified physician staff and 37 mid-level providers) and will now lease space to Cary Skin Center (with its 3-fellowship trained board-certified MDS surgeons and 3 mid-level providers).
Cary Skin Center will occupy suite 101. Cary Skin Center, one of the largest skin cancer treatment centers in North Carolina, specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, a type of skin cancer treatment developed by Dr. Frederick Mohs in the 1930s. It's a technique that incorporates pathology and surgery to incrementally remove cancerous skin tissue in microscopic layers. These layers are examined until the margin of the tumor is definitively mapped and removed. The process is the most effective technique for treating skin cancer, sparing the greatest amount of healthy tissue while completely removing cancerous cells. The physicians at Cary Skin Center have performed many thousands of Mohs surgery procedures and now have that expertise recognized as A Center of Excellence.
"Pinehurst has been our home for many, many years," said Parker Eales, Executive for Cary Skin Center. "We needed a location close by that enabled us to remain convenient for our patients and staff while our new space in the medical campus at Morganton Park was being constructed."
“We recognize the large number of patients receiving skin cancer care in our community. Relocating Cary Skin Center to this location better addresses the needs of patients so they can receive skin cancer surgical care in a convenient multispecialty surgical environment.”
For more information on Cary Skin Center, visit www.caryskincenter.com or call the clinic directly at 919-363-7546. Cary Skin Center.
Cary Skin Center is a skin cancer treatment center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, located in Cary and Pinehurst, North Carolina. Since 1998, Cary Skin Center has specialized in Mohs micrographic surgery which continues to be the most advanced and effective treatment procedure available for skin cancer.
About Cary Skin Center:
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Ingraffea joined the Cary Skin Center in 2018 and together they have successfully treated many thousands of patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas. Dr. Malone joined the practice in 2021.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. Dr. Clark, Dr. Ingraffea, and Dr. Malone completed 1-2-year certified intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. Our fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons are all Board-Certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. In addition, they offer over 50 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
