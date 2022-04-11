Enertia Software Named to Top 10 Oil and Gas Solutions Providers 2022 by Energy Tech Review
Enertia Software has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Oil and Gas Solutions Providers 2022 by Energy Tech Review
We are grateful for the recognition that couldn’t have come at a better time as we continue our initiative and efforts to enhance our customer's experience.”FREMONT, CA, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders including board members of Energy Tech Review has decided and included Enertia Software in the list of “Top 10 Oil and Gas Solutions Providers 2022.”
— Vincent Dawkins, President and CEO
“The company, based in Texas, focuses on the upstream segment of the business and offers customized cloud-based ERP,” said Charlotte Smith, Managing Editor of Energy Tech Review, “I congratulate Enertia Software for achieving this recognition among the list of “Top 10 Oil and Gas Solutions Providers 2022.”
“We are grateful for the recognition that couldn’t have come at a better time as we continue our initiative and efforts to support and enhance our customer's experience,” adds Vincent Dawkins, President, and CEO of Enertia Software.
About Enertia Software
Enertia Software is the market leader in developing integrated enterprise solutions for the oil and gas upstream industry. Enertia's service-oriented architecture and technology enable streamlined operations through the use of integrated data-driven applications that are optimized for the speed with which today's industry challenges occur. Enertia is the only single-vendor solution. The software seamlessly transfers data from the field to the financials, resulting in a fully integrated, enterprise-grade system that can be customized uniquely and individually. For more info, visit: https://www.enertia-software.com/
About Energy Tech Review
Energy Tech Review is a go-to print and digital platform that introduces the readers to state-of-the-art technologies that have transformed enterprises, trends, and experiments of the markets along with its ebbs and flows, and success stories of technology applications in real-life scenarios. Energy Tech Review represents a doorway that opens up the reader to a new range of possibilities to get inspiration from, the ideal solutions and services for increasing the productivity of their companies, helping the business leaders to rise to a level of deep learning and quality. For more info, visit: https://www.energytechreview.com/
