Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation's 9th Annual Collaborating for a Cure 2022 Ladies Luncheon and Auction
Luncheon will honor Dr. Andrew Jacono, and feature a live fashion show from Ungaro by Designer Kobi HalperinNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ninth annual Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Luncheon benefitting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), will take place on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at AVRA in New York City. The luncheon will honor Dr. Andrew Jacono for his continued support of SWCRF, dedication to philanthropy, and passion for scientific advancement. This year’s live fashion show will feature Ungaro by renowned designer Kobi Halperin. There will also be a live auction with proceeds benefitting the SWCRF. Gentlemen are more than welcome to attend the luncheon as well.
Dr. Andrew Jacono has admired the work of Dr. Samuel Waxman, CEO and Founder of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation, who in partnership with world-class scientists has made it his mission to find non-invasive treatments and cures for cancer. A devoted philanthropist and father of four, Dr. Jacono has lent his talents to restore children's smiles and parents' hearts through his pro-bono facial plastic surgeries. Dr. Jacono's philanthropic work has impacted the lives of over a thousand families and growing.
The Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Luncheon will also help to raise funds to improve patient outcomes for those suffering from breast and ovarian cancer. The Foundation has earmarked $1,550 million to breast and ovarian cancer research in the most recent round of funding.
The event Chairs are Marion Waxman and Jani Aronow Gerard with co-chairs Erica Linden-Fineberg, Nancy Litman, Lauren Silvers, and Helen Vaysman. The Committee includes Chris Arlotta, Claire Gilvar, Orital Karelic, Norah Lawlor, Pamela Morgan, Julie Hong, Deanna Passarelli, Lorri Scott, Andrea Wernick, and Karen Amster-Young.
For more information, visit: www.waxmancancer.org/ladies-lunch
About Andrew Jacono, M.D., FACS:
Andrew Jacono, M.D., FACS is a world-renowned expert in the field of facial plastic surgery. Dr. Jacono is known as the pioneer of the Extended Deep Plane Facelift, a minimally invasive facelifting technique that produces flawless yet natural-looking, long-lasting results.
Dr. Jacono is dual board certified and currently serves as Section Head of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Northwell Health’s North Shore University Hospital and Associate Clinical Professor, Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Jacono serves as Director of the New York Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in New York City, and Fellowship Director of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
A Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Jacono has also been selected as one of America’s Top Plastic Surgeons by Newsweek, the Consumers’ Research Council of America and Super Doctors. He has been selected as one of the best facial plastic surgeons in New York City by New York Magazine for the past five years and as one of the best plastic surgeons in America by Harper’s Bazaar. He has also appeared on Good Morning America, CNBC, and CNN, and in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Vogue, Town & Country, ELLE, Robb Report, Departures, Esquire, Marie Claire, and GQ, among others.
Dr. Jacono has presented clinical research and conducted live surgery in front of peer audiences at more than 100 plastic surgery meetings and symposiums around the world. He has also published extensively in medical literature, with more than seventy articles appearing in peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Jacono published his third consumer book, The Park Avenue Face, in 2019.
As a father of four, Dr. Jacono enjoys spending time with his family. He is an avid explorer of worldly destinations, from the highest mountain summits to the vineyards of Bordeaux, France. To learn more about Dr. Jacono and his practice, visit www.newyorkfacialplasticsurgery.com.
About Ungaro by Kobi Halperin:
Starting with Resort 2021, Komark LLC, a subsidiary of S. Rothschild + Co. INC, has signed an agreement with Emanuel Ungaro SAS and is the licensee for the Design, Manufacturing, and Distribution of the women’s apparel collection Ungaro. Ungaro will be designed by Kobi Halperin and will be sold exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue for the launch. Kobi will continue to design his own collection for the Kobi Halperin brand.
Statement from Kobi Halperin on Ungaro:
As a young student, I loved strolling along Avenue Montaigne. To me it was always the most inspiring and exciting moment to stop and gaze at the Emanuel Ungaro shop at the end of the Avenue. Paris has always been my primary source of inspiration because of its sophistication and style and the representation of the Parisian woman.
When the opportunity came for me to design for Ungaro and create a modern collection inspired by the House, I was determined to embrace the brand’s history, legacy, and cachet—its very DNA—to create something that is relevant for today. As a designer I love looking back and appreciating the craftsmanship that went into making a garment, the workmanship, the details, the passion. I love the idea of embracing the Ungaro ideal and to once again harness that flair for feminine, sexy, effortless Parisian elegance in service to the modern woman.
As they say, past is prologue, and the Ungaro woman is as eternal as Paris itself, chic and timeless, refined and seductive, daring and unique. She is our memory and our way forward, and she will always be today’s woman, especially now.
Today we have turned a corner from the pandemic and women are going back out into the world and are excited about getting dressed again. They need to get dressed again. Once more, they will turn to Ungaro and Paris, to sophisticated tailoring and those hallmark flourishes demanded by women confident in their femininity, grace, and appeal. That is the Ungaro woman, and this is her year.
www.ungaro.com; www.kobihalperin.com
