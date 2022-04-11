MGM RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF TERMINATION FEE
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGM Resources Corp. (“MGM”) announces that, further to its press release of January 7, 2022, it has received a termination fee (the “Termination Fee”) from Wonderfi Technologies Inc. (“WonderFi”) comprised of common shares in the capital of WonderFi and cash, and anticipates also receiving debentures of WonderFi in due course. In accordance with the terms of a termination agreement between MGM, WonderFi, and First Ledger Corp. (“First Ledger”), the previously announced reverse takeover transaction between MGM and First Ledger has been terminated.
For more information, please contact:
MGM Resources Corp.
Michael Lerner, CEO and Director
Telephone: (416) 710-4906
Email: mlerner@gmail.com
