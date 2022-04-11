Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size is Set to Reach USD 31.04 Billion by 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size – USD 21.01 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%. Increasing disposable income in developing countries

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cosmetic Chemicals Market size is expected to reach USD 31.04 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing disposable income among consumers in developing countries, growing preference for anti-aging products, rising demand for cosmetic products formulated using non-toxic ingredients, availability of personalized cosmetics, and rising expenditure on premium cosmetic products are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Cosmetic chemicals are a combination of chemical compounds that are obtained from different synthetic sources. Cosmetic chemicals are used to enhance physical and functional qualities of personal care products such as creams, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, toners, and makeup cosmetics.

Some of the major functions of cosmetic chemicals are moisturizing, cleansing, and coloring. Cleansing segment is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for clearer skin, and rising awareness about the adverse effects of dust on skin. Increasing investment by private investors in cosmetics research and development activities and rising focus on development of active ingredients for cosmetics are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global cosmetic chemicals market over the forecast period.

Major players in the market report include Dow, Bayer AG, Ashland Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Lanxess, P&G Chemicals, Solvay S.A., and Evonik Industries AG.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In August 2021, Jowell Global announced its cooperative relationship with Hope Bio-Technology. This partnership will help both companies to develop new cell-tech based skincare products, cosmetics, health and nutrition supplements.

Emollients & moisturizers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising preference for soft and moisturized skin and growing demand for face creams, lotions, and lipsticks.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Robust presence of key market players and rising investment by private investors in cosmetics research and development activities are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the cosmetic chemicals market based on products, application, function, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Surfactants

Film Formers

Emollients & Moisturizers

Preservatives

Colorants & Pigments

Emulsifying & Thickening Agents

Single-Use Additives

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hair Care

Skin Care

Oral Care

Color Cosmetics

Toiletries

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Moisturizing Agent

Cleansing Agent

Coloring Agent

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Reports and Dat

Reports and Data