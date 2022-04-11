Fencing Franchise, Big Jerry's, Announces Big News for Pittsburgh
Growth mode is on high for the North Carolina fencing company as they close out March with a new franchise signing.
We’re thrilled to have closed out March with this deal and know we have several more coming down the pipe in the coming months”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property owners in Pennsylvania can now enjoy the tech-savvy services of Big Jerry’s Fencing thanks to a new signed franchise agreement. This is the very first Big Jerry’s to hit the Keystone State and the third location added to the national network this year.
— Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of the Big Jerry’s Fencing
The new franchise agreement will cover Allegheny and Westmoreland counties in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. Andrew and Mary Harbin are the latest franchise owners to join the rapidly expanding Big Jerry’s franchise network. “Andrew and Mary are sharp, on-point, driven individuals. We’re excited to have them on board in such high demand counties,” stated Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of the Big Jerry’s Fencing. “We’re thrilled to have closed out March with this deal and know we have several more coming down the pipe in the coming months.” The company has grown by 100% since June 2021, starting with seven locations that month and growing to 14 by March 2022.
According to Davis, the franchise opportunity has incredibly low overhead and operating costs, plus no inventory to maintain.
Currently, Big Jerry’s Fencing has operating locations in Idaho, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, and Louisiana, and now, Pennsylvania. A detailed list of locations can be found on the Big Jerry’s website.
The fencing franchise is a standout in the marketplace thanks to its high-tech approach to estimates called Quick Quote. The corporate website, which all franchise owners have their location represented on, boasts a powerful, easy-to-use estimate software in which customers can simply enter in their address, select the type of fencing they want, the amount of gates, and draw their desired fence line.
“Our estimate process is completely streamlined, giving property owners the answer that everyone wants to know quickly — how much is this going to cost me,” asserted Davis. “For our franchisees, they can rapidly get estimates out thanks to the automated Quick Quote tool. This makes their particular area easy to scale within their community.”
Big Jerry’s is seeking to add more franchises throughout the spring and summer seasons. The company invites those wanting to learn more about franchise ownership, comprehensive training, and ongoing support to visit their franchise page at www.bigjerrysfencingfranchise.com.
ABOUT Big Jerry’s Fencing
Big Jerry’s Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry’s Fencing and to find a location near you, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com.
Robert Haligowski
Big Jerry's Fencing
robert@bigjerrysfencing.com
