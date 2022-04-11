Fencing Franchise, Big Jerry's, Announces Big News for Pittsburgh

Andrew Harbin, Big Jerry's Fencing Franchise Owner Big Jerry's Fencing has grown to 14 locations since last year. The company carries a range of fencing. Pictured here is one of the company's most popular items.

Growth mode is on high for the North Carolina fencing company as they close out March with a new franchise signing.

We’re thrilled to have closed out March with this deal and know we have several more coming down the pipe in the coming months” — Jerry Davis, Founder and Owner of the Big Jerry’s Fencing