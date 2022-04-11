IPwe Announces Over 200 Smart Pool Members

Innovation leader announces 200 new Smart Pool members in just 3 months from launch

PARIS, FRANCE, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPwe, the one-stop innovation platform for licensing emerging technologies, today announced that over 200 members have joined their Smart Pools in Blockchain, the Metaverse, and Digital Link technologies in the last 3 months. This growth of members is unprecedented in the intellectual property space as demonstrated by the fact that one of the most well-known traditional patent pools has only 48 members after six years of operation.

Technology innovation is frequently unavailable to SMEs due to budget constraints and the competition that large companies represent. IPwe recognizes innovation as a constructive force for change, and its mission is to assist SMEs and startups in bringing their innovations to market. For this reason, IPwe will continue to offer low membership fees to encourage innovation in emerging technologies while maintaining a constant focus on cost containment and efficiency. According to IPwe's CEO, Erich Spangenberg, the Blockchain, Metaverse, and Digital Link Smart Pools have seen exponential membership growth in the last three months due to this unique focus on cost reduction and transaction efficiency, which truly encourages innovation. “We started with the idea that exponential technologies could fundamentally change how business is done in the IP market and now we are proving it,” said Erich Spangenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of IPwe.

“Through our one-stop innovation marketplace, we have brought over 1,000 innovations in blockchain, metaverse, and digital link technologies to our 200 members that they can now build on to encourage adoption and commercial opportunities. We will continue to alter how SMEs and large enterprise approach innovation as we extend our Smart Pools across diverse emerging technology sectors including LiDAR, ESG and Cybersecurity”, said Lavinia Meliti, Global Head of Business Development of IPwe.

Interested technology leaders can contact IPwe via https://ipwe.com.



About IPwe

Founded in 2018, IPwe is a global innovation platform leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and blockchain technology. Through the IPwe Platform, large enterprises, SMEs, owners, those looking to enhance their innovation profiles and those with a legal, technical or financial focus benefit from IPwe’s mission to empower innovation in emerging technologies. IPwe is committed to improving ROI whether measured by dollar returns, jobs created, ventures launched, or problems solved by increasing transparency, lowering costs and enhancing returns for the entire innovation ecosystem.