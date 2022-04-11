Marion Werkheiser Joins Board of PaleoWest
PaleoWest, one of the largest cultural resource management firms in the U.S., announces the appointment of Marion F. Werkheiser to its Board of Directors.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PaleoWest, one of the largest cultural resource management firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Marion F. Werkheiser to its Board of Directors. An award-winning lawyer and internationally recognized trailblazer in the cultural heritage field, Werkheiser brings extensive knowledge of the cultural resource management industry and a passion for innovation that aligns with PaleoWest’s values.
“I am energized by PaleoWest’s vision to consolidate and professionalize the cultural resource management industry, improving quality of CRM services while also providing more advancement opportunities for heritage professionals,” said Werkheiser.
Werkheiser’s career focuses on the intersection of preservation and development, and she has extensive knowledge of the regulations and investor commitments that drive much of the demand for CRM services. She developed deep industry expertise serving as government relations representative for the industry’s trade association for more than a decade, lobbying for common-sense improvements to the National Historic Preservation Act’s Section 106 process and elevating the industry’s visibility and influence in Washington.
"We are thrilled to welcome Marion to our Board of Directors," said Shawn Fehrenbach, CEO of PaleoWest. "Her industry expertise and knowledge of the competitive landscape, along with her entrepreneurial outlook, will be important assets for PaleoWest as we work to create a best-in-class business that does right by our clients, our people, and the cultural resources themselves.”
Werkheiser earned her law degree from Harvard Law School and is co-founder and managing partner of the law firm Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC. In her law practice, she counsels governments, tribal nations, cultural institutions, and stakeholders to achieve win-win outcomes that appropriately balance preservation values and development needs. She also works with investors, financial institutions, and companies to conduct due diligence, assess project risk, and improve internal governance to reduce the impact of infrastructure and other projects on indigenous people and cultural heritage worldwide.
About PaleoWest
PaleoWest is a solution-driven heritage consulting firm serving clients throughout the United States and internationally. Founded in 2006, we work on behalf of clients in the public and private sectors who need their projects guided through the regulatory challenges posed by prehistoric, historic, architectural, ethnographic, and paleontological resources. The firm was founded on the principle of providing the very best consultants to our clients. PaleoWest places emphasis on supporting clients’ needs, fostering new technologies that advance our industry while better protecting its fragile resources, and promoting professional development within the framework of innovation and forward thinking. We pride ourselves on being the most innovative team of problem-solvers in the business, leading to better products and more efficient services. For more information, visit https://www.paleowest.com/.
