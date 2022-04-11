Social Trading Platform Market Size Worth $3.77Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The social trading platform market size is expected to grow from $2.22 Billion in 2021 to $3.77 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2028.

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Social Trading Platform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (PC and Mobile), End User (Individual Traders and Professional Traders), and Asset Class (Equity, Commodity, Derivatives, Crypto, and Others)", the global social trading platform market growth is driven by rising need of customized trading platforms, rising benefits of integration of chatbots with trading platforms such as artificial intelligence and the online trading industry is rising significantly with the evolution of advanced technologies.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2.22 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3.77 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 163 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Platform, End User, and Asset Class Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trend





Social Trading Platform Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Key players in the social trading platform market are eToro; A-Trade; ZuluTrade; Tornado; MetaQuotes; PrimeXBT; Pepperstone markets limited; Tickmill; Octa markets incorporated; Assetgro fintech Pvt. Ltd; Public Holdings, Inc.; Naga group AG; and Snowball- X.





In 2022, Stockgro announced that it concluded a US$ 32 million Series A round. The funding round was led by prominent worldwide investors such as BITKRAFT Ventures, General Catalyst, and Itai Tsiddon, with existing backers, such as Roots Ventures and Creed Capital Asia, joining in.

In 2021, eToro announced the extension of its partnership portfolio, signing agreements with eight Italian Serie A clubs for the 2021/22 season. eToro will be an official partner with Bologna, Cagliari, Genoa, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Spezia, Udinese, and Verona, with Salernitana having LED-only partnerships, Europe.

Social trading is a type of investment that allows users to watch how their peers and trading professionals act to duplicate or copy their trading techniques. It takes very little financial market understanding and saves money compared to hiring traditional wealth managers. It follows social media norms, primarily communication, information sharing, mutual assistance, and collaboration. Traders can either mimic other people's deals or deploy their funds proportionately in the same portfolio. Trading has grown highly popular among millennials and gen-zers in 2021, and this trend will undoubtedly continue in the future. Because of the level of transparency social trading platforms give to investors, social trading online networks are gaining a lot of traction. This trading strategy includes both financialization and profit production, and as a result, it is extensively employed. When AI is incorporated with a trading platform, it becomes highly significant.





Until 2020, Asia Pacific (APAC) had the most extensive user base with over 2.5 million Internet users, followed by Europe with almost 720 million users, as per the article published by Yahoo Finance. As per an article published by Yahoo Finance, in 2020, China held the leading market share worldwide, followed by the US and India. That year, China and India had around 854 million and 560 million users, respectively. A few Middle East & African countries, such as Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, are still in the starting phase of digitalization and the internet penetration is relatively low. However, with increasing awareness, the number is continuously rising.

The significant surge in the internet user base enables industries to transform their business to the digital platform. Therefore, trading companies opt for social trading with the growing Internet use, which is a cost-effective approach for trading. Also, during the COVID-19 outbreak, conducting online trading was the best-suitable medium. Thus, the rising Internet usage is likely to contribute to the social trading platform market growth during the forecast period.

Social Trading Platform Market: Segment Overview

Based on the platform, the social trading platform market is segmented into PC and Mobile. Mobile trading means a kind of stock trading that is done using a mobile phone. Mobile apps have become the latest trend of modern trading activities. Mobile apps allow the integration of trading in multiple segments all at one go such as currency, commodity, and derivatives all at once using the same application without any hassle.. Based on end-users, the social trading platform market is segmented into individual traders and professional traders. Professional traders are engaged in investing as a business or in a full-time role in stock market. A professional trader is a person in finance industry who buys and sells financial instruments, such as forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, bonds, commodities, derivatives, and mutual funds.. Based on asset class, the social trading platform market is segmented into equity, commodity, derivatives, crypto, and others. Commodity trading is a trading were various commodities and their derivatives products are bought and sold. Commodities that are traded are typically sorted into four categories broad categories namely metal, energy, livestock and meat, and agricultural. Trading commodities is a lucrative investment option that can helps to grow your wealth.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Social Trading Platform Market:

The prolonged lockdown periods resulted in a considerable decline in the growth of the trading industry in Asia Pacific in 2020 due to the decline in the unemployment rates. Moreover, navigating the crisis toward a human-centered future of work, the economic backlash of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out some 81 million jobs in 2020, according to Asia Pacific Employment and Social Outlook 2020. In nearly all economies with available quarterly data for 2020, employment levels contracted compared to 2019. Therefore, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the social trading platform market growth in Asia Pacific was negative in 2020 due to lower investment.

















