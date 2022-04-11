Integrated Digital Strategies (IDS) Welcomes Carlos J. Rosado in New Director of SEO Role

Integrated Digital Strategies, an award-winning and nationally recognized digital marketing firm serving franchise and multi-location brands, is pleased to announce its new Director of SEO as it positions itself for exponential growth

ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Digital Strategies (https://www.idigitalstrategies.com), a nationally recognized digital marketing firm specializing in campaigns for franchise and multi-location brands, is pleased to announce it has hired search engine optimization (SEO) expert and veteran Carlos J. Rosado. Rosado joined IDS in its downtown Orlando, FL, office on April 7, 2022.



Steve Galligan, CEO of IDS, is delighted with Rosado's arrival at IDS: "We know that SEO is top of mind – and incredibly important -- for franchisors and franchisees alike," said Galligan. "As we continue our successful growth from 2021, Carlos brings a wealth of SEO experience to the company and positions us well to meet and exceed the needs of our digital marketing clients in 2022."

Rosado joins Integrated Digital Strategies from Solomon Admissions Consulting, where he was the Digital Marketing Director, leading digital, social media, and SEO efforts to drive brand growth. Previous to that, Rosado was the Senior SEO Manager at Thrive Internet Marketing Agency for five years, building the agency’s brand along with its SEO division.

"I am excited to be a part of such an experienced team at IDS. My long-term goals align perfectly with where IDS is looking to take their next step with SEO. I love taking on a new challenge to continue to showcase that SEO is always an option that should not be overlooked when it comes to any digital marketing strategy.”

At IDS, Rosado will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activities of the SEO department, ensuring that it is performing efficiently and effectively at managing and supporting initiatives that will contribute to the goals and success of client campaigns. He’ll leverage his deep expertise in building, maintaining, and optimizing organic search campaigns, with an experimental eye and methodological approach.

Rosado will team up with the Director of Client Success, Director of Operations, and Director of Content to ensure that effective SEO and content strategies are implemented for franchisors, local franchisees, and franchise development teams. Rosado’s hiring comes on the heels of the arrival of COO Brent Nau in late 2021 and his efforts to evaluate, prioritize, and implement technologies and hire experienced staff to scale as the business continues its strong growth trajectory while maintaining a consistent and improved customer experience.

IDS and its expanded leadership team look forward to meeting the needs of a growing roster of franchise development and franchisee clients as it continues to bolster its reputation for excellence in all things digital marketing at the same time the franchise industry continues its projected growth throughout 2022 and beyond.

Whether you’re looking to build a new franchise brand website from the ground up, optimize your existing franchise development or franchisee content, launch a PPC or lead nurturing email drip campaigns, IDS can help. Reach out to IDS directly to find out what they can do for you.

About Integrated Digital Strategies

IDS provides online marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses. In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing, IDS listens to the needs of our clients to find the best mix of products and services to help them retain existing customers and acquire new business. While we work with B2B and B2C clients alike, we stand out as the franchise marketing agency to turn to.

Contact: Steve Galligan

steve@idigitalstrategies.com

978-828-0084