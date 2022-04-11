Smart fundamentals before starting an eCommerce venture

Starting an eCommerce business from scratch can be tricky! To help anyone start an eCommerce business. we have compiled a comprehensive checklist below.

YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.” — Nikhil Agarwal

1. E-Commerce Business Strategy and Business PlanAccording to U.S. Business Administration, 70% of e-commerce businesses last at least two years before dropping to 50% at the five-year mark and 33% at the ten-year mark, with only 25 percent lasting longer than 15 years. One of the major reasons behind this is the lack of business strategy and planning.The first step is to validate whether your business model is compatible with the e-commerce space or not. For this, Online tools can be employed to study the demand, and accordingly one can evaluate the viability of the business. Secondly, you need to take into account different types of strategy that you can implement, for example:a. The IT strategy outlines the types of software that will be used, the payment gateway integration, etc.b. Having a human resource strategy can help you determine what activities you want to outsource or what needs to be done in-house teamc. In the operations strategy, decisions are made about how inventory, customer support and losgitics is managed.To understand more about ecommerce business model validation, refer to our youtube channel,It's vital for businesses to know where they need to invest, and a business plan can help them identify these areas.2. UI UX DesignA lot of businesses overlook UI/UX design and start developing the website immediately. For you to give your users the best possible experience, you need to first complete the UI/UX design, then proceed to web development. Otherwise, the final result won't be satisfactory. You should always focus on a clean, customer-focused design along with a solid UI and UX to drive traffic and sales.3. SOPs E-commerce businesses are volatile, hence SOPs are essential before starting an e-commerce business in order to ensure there is no room for error in the customer experience since unhappy customers will almost always leave negative reviews and adversely affect your business. As opposed to conventional businesses, with an e-commerce business you cannot speak directly to your customers and solve problems, so good SOPs are essential to avoid such situations, or else your marketing costs will be increased to acquire more leads/customers.4. Marketing strategyTo retain their customers and attract new ones, startups have to spend money regularly on marketing in addition to offering a good range of products. Every other day, new ways of marketing are introduced in order to stay ahead of the competition. Marketing budgets and strategies need to be planned and pre-defined for a business to become a brand.5. The Pre-launch StrategyFollowing the above steps, it is important to test the system and/or software that has been implemented correctly and then perform a pre-launch by utilizing a small marketing budget and testing with a few customers so that in case anything goes wrong, you will be able to make the necessary adjustments.

