Population Health Management Solutions (PHM) Industry: Increasing Demand and is Expected To Drive The Market Growth
The market is expected to grow due to the increased government initiatives and usage of Big Data in analytics in the healthcare sector.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Population Health Management Solutions (PHM) Industry is forecasted to be worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand.
The advent of technologies such as data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry is growing, which is fostering market growth. The shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment is creating a demand for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment, which allows reimbursement and clinical outcomes from insurance companies, is also impacting the growth.
Population health management solutions improve efficiency and cost-effective of the quality of patient care. The solution helps providers and payers to manage risk related to reimbursement policies. The population health management solutions allow better patient care management by simplifying risk stratification, patient communication, care coordination, and data aggregation.
The goal of the population, health management solutions, enhances the outcome and quality of care while managing costs. The solutions provide a set of analytic tools and large patient data resources to manage illness and predict diseases. It also facilitates care delivery across a demographic.
Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:
Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC, among others.
Market Segmentation:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Services
Post-Sale and Maintenance Services
Consulting Services
Training and Education Services
Implementation Services
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premises
Cloud-based
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare Providers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Other Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Public Payers
Private Payers
Other
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Healthcare providers dominated the market as it offers accurate clinical outcomes and assists in better disease management. It focuses on cost-effective patient-centric care, which is driving market growth.
In October 2020, Health Alliance Plan donated USD 100,000 to Henry's Groceries for Health to provide food and promote nutrition. The collaboration between Henry Ford Health System and Gleaners Community Food Bank will mitigate food insecurity as well as enhance health outcomes for patients who are vulnerable.
The software segment is witnessing an increased demand owing to the adoption of the market solutions by users to increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient engagement.
The on-premises mode of deployment provides several benefits, such as reduce the risk of data breaches, customize solutions, and reuse the current servers and storage hardware. These factors are supporting the adoption of the market.
Europe held a significant share, and there is a growing demand from the U.K. and Germany, mainly due to the high level of awareness about the market, the rise in public-private investment towards chronic diseases, and the developed healthcare sector.
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Highlights of the Population Health Management Solutions (PHM) Industry Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Population Health Management Solutions (PHM) Industry along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Population Health Management Solutions (PHM) Industry
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
