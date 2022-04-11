Biggest Global Package Delivery Drone Industry Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Package Delivery Drone Industry Market Size – USD 553.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.5%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Package Delivery Drone Industry Market size is expected to reach USD 18.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global Package Delivery Drone Industry market revenue growth can be attributed to growing need for faster and secure delivery, especially for retail supplies. Package Delivery Drone Industry is garnering significant traction due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry and shifting consumer focus and demand for timelier parcel and package delivery. Reducing the time to deliver packaged goods from warehouse to doorstep of consumers or locations specified by consumers is the primary objective behind adoption of drone delivery by e-commerce firms. For instance, according to Amazon, the key reason behind its Prime Air service is to deliver parcels to customers using drones within 30 minutes from time of order being placed.

This report analyzes the dynamic Package Delivery Drone Industry market summary, growth possibilities, and a market performance that will lead to profitability. In continuation, it covers the leading key players are strategically profiled and their growth strategies. It analyzes competitive scenarios such as developments, agreements, new launching products, and market acquisitions. Furthermore, the report presents revise and forecast the market size in the international market.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as FedEx Corporation, Workhorse Group Inc., Amazon, The Boeing Company, Zipline, Skycart Inc., Matternet Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fli Drone, and EHang and others.

The study especially covers the supply chain analysis, market size growth rate in several scenarios. Then, the report also provides important distinguishing information regarding each of the market segments. These segments are analyzed further on different fronts such as historical performance, market size contributions, market share, and expected rate of growth. This report displays details of new recent additions, trade ordinances, import exportation investigation, industry share, PESTEL analyses, SWOT analyses, product life cycle, opportunities in terms of emerging revenue, changes in market guidance, product approvals, product launches, geographic enlargements, technological innovations in the global Package Delivery Drone Industry industry.

Key Insights presented in the report:

A key benefit of rotary wing drones is that they can be easily maneuvered, thus allowing them to reach areas where fixed wing drones cannot go and vertically take-off and land. Rotary wing drones provide easy controllability, operate in headless mode, and have the ability to fly in any direction. Also, these drones can carry larger payload as compared to other drone types and thus can carry a wide range of sensors, such as thermal imaging sensors, if required.

Short range package delivery drones are witnessing substantial increase in demand as companies, including Amazon, Walmart, and Wing, are undertaking trials for short range Package Delivery Drone Industry . Also, rising demand for contactless delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic is spurring demand for short range delivery drones. Moreover, growing focus by e-commerce companies and food delivery service providers, such as Uber Eats and Zomato, for last-mile delivery via drones is driving demand for short range drones.

Package Delivery Drone Industry market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rising adoption of advanced technologies in the retail (including e-commerce) and healthcare sectors. In addition, increasing defense budget and presence of leading drone manufacturing companies in the region is driving market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Package Delivery Drone Industry market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Drone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Long Range (above 25 Km)

Short Range (less than 25 Km)

Package Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 2 Kg

2 Kg to 5 Kg

Above 5 Kg

Duration of Flight Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 30 Minutes

Over 30 Minutes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Retail & E-Commerce

Food Delivery

Medical

Logistics

Agriculture

Military

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market of the Package Delivery Drone Industry market for the forecast period, 2027? What will be the estimated growth rate?

What are the major driving forces determining the future of the market worldwide?

Who are the major industry players dominating the industry and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

What are the major challenges that are expected to hinder the development of the industry worldwide?

What are the favorable opportunities prominent vendors can bank on in the years to come?

