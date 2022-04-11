Internet-of-Things (IoT) in Precision Agriculture Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2022-2030 | Hortau, Pycno

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,234.37 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 15,901.01 Mn by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

The most recent Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market report includes a high-level overview of the industry as well as in-depth analysis of key areas. The overview presented highlights the definition of products and services, as well as their associated applications, at the level of the end-user. It also sheds insight on the analytic features of production and management-related technologies. The report examines the international Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market in depth, with a focus on the industry's most recent and prominent developments, as well as competition analysis and a larger study covering the years 2022-2028.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4993

The Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture market is divided between organised and unorganised companies. The unorganised market now dominates the Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture market. However, over the predicted period of 2022-2028, this picture is expected to alter. Lifestyle Modification, Rising Due to urbanisation, Growing Middle Class Population, Local Availability and Availability of Snacks in Small Package Size, Low Price, and Company's Strategies to Focus on Regional Taste are all contributing to the growth of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market.

Major Key players in this Market:

• CropMetrics

• Hortau

• Farmers Edge Inc.

• Pycno

• Agrosmart

• Scicrop

• Amber Agriculture

• Telit

• DEVICEHUB

• Actility

• Cropln

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Trimble Inc.

• Decisive Framing

• SlantRange Inc.

• The Climate Corporation

Drivers & Trends

The Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market is reliant on a number of factors that can either help or hinder the industry overall. The variables are presented and classified according to their potential impact on the Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market. Various factors are defined in the report for all of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market segments and countries. These variables have data attached to them.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4993

Detailed Segmentation

Global Internet-of-things (IoT) in Precision Agriculture Market, by Component:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Internet-of-things (IoT) in Precision Agriculture Market, by System:

• Sensing System

• Communication system

• Cloud Computing

• Data Management System

Global Internet-of-things (IoT) in Precision Agriculture Market, by Application:

• Weather Tracking and Forecasting

• Yield Monitoring and Farm Mapping

• Crop Scouting

• Irrigation Management

• Others

Regional Outlook:

The research divides the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture market into segments based on various variables, as well as a geographic segmentation. This segmentation was carried out in order to gain thorough and trustworthy information about the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture market. As global parts, the study looks at Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Method of Research

For the time frame 2022-2028, the market research team used Porter's Five Force Model to examine the Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market demand. In addition, a thorough SWOT analysis is carried out to help the reader make more informed decisions about the Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market demand. We used both primary and secondary data collection techniques. In addition, for a thorough analysis of the market, the data analysts used publicly available tools such as annual accounts, SEC filings, and white papers. The approach to analysis clearly reflects the goal of having it evaluated against various metrics in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4993

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Professional Survey Report Report 2022, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Definition

1.1 Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Definition

1.2 Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Segment by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Comparison by Regions (2022-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Industry Impact

...

2 Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Competition by Manufacturer

3 Analysis of Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Industry Key Manufacturers

4 Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Size Categorized by Regions

5 North America Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Size Categorized by Countries

6 Europe Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Size Categorized by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Size Categorized by Countries

8 South America Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Size Categorized by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Size Categorized by Countries

10 Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Segment by Type

11 Global Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast for Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture

13 Internet-of-Things (IoT) in precision agriculture Related Market Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

....