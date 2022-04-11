Teleradiology Industry to Exhibit 23.7% CAGR till 2027 | Trend - Growing Utilization of Advanced Technologies

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5.92 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.7%, Market Trends –Growing utilization of advanced technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of this market can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives regarding the adoption of teleradiology in order to provide early disease diagnosis. The Global Teleradiology Industry report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Teleradiology Industry and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Teleradiology industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Teleradiology Industry.

The scarcity of radiologists and increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of Teleradiology are driving the demand of the market.

The study on the Global Teleradiology Industry is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Teleradiology Industry has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Teleradiology industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Teleradiology industry.

Top competitors of the Teleradiology Industry profiled in the report include:

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, Zoll Medical, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Schiller, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd, and Philips Healthcare, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Teleradiology Industry on the basis of Imaging Technique, End-Users, Products and Services, and region:

Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography (CT)

X-Rays

Ultrasound

Mammography

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Teleradiology

Regional Analysis of the Teleradiology Industry:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a share of 54.6% in 2019 due to the growing adoption of Teleradiology by the hospitals & Clinics. Due to the pandemic, there is a shortage of radiologists, which have led to the increasing adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures in order to maintain workflow and increase efficiency.

The software segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for healthcare software to increase data transparency and improve patient outcomes.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market over the forecast period due to the presence of a technologically advanced healthcare structure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing investments on the R & D for the production of advanced solutions.

