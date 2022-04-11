Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,553 in the last 365 days.

Spain and Morocco Have Laid Foundations for 21st Century Relationship (Marlaska)

Spain and Morocco Have Laid Foundations for 21st Century Relationship (Marlaska)

MOROCCO, April 11 - Spain and Morocco, two friendly countries, have laid the foundations of a "21st century relationship", stressed the Spanish Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

A "framework of bilateral relations of the twenty-first century" opens today ending a period of "misunderstanding between two fraternal, friendly, cooperative and truly loyal countries," said Saturday, Grande-Marlaska in statements to the media.

Morocco and Spain have established "a 21st century relationship between two countries that have always been close to each other," said the Spanish minister, adding that the visit to Morocco of the President of the Government Pedro Sanchez, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI, has allowed the "restoration" of full bilateral relations.

Rabat and Madrid will deepen their cooperation in the areas of "security and immigration", but also "transversally" to establish a more comprehensive partnership encompassing infrastructure, industry, culture, education and vocational training, said Grande-Marlaska.

"I can say that relations with Morocco have reached an absolutely important level of understanding," he added.

MAP 09 avril 2022

You just read:

Spain and Morocco Have Laid Foundations for 21st Century Relationship (Marlaska)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.