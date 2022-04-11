At 19.5% CAGR, Global Demand of Biorational Product Market Size & Share Expected to Hit USD 4.73 Billion by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Biorational Product Market Trends – Increasing demand for integrated pest management

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biorational product market size reached USD 4.73 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.5%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Adverse impact of synthetic pesticides and rising demand for organic agricultural food products are some of the major factors driving global biorational product market revenue growth.Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by rising demand for integrated pest management. Chemical pesticides have adverse effect on crops and human health. Excessive use of chemical pesticides contaminates crops, soil, and groundwater. In order to avoid risks and adverse effects and outcomes, use of biorational products is expected to continue to increase, thereby boosting global biorational product market revenue growth.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Biorational Product industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Biorational Product market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Biorational Product industry.

To get holistic SAMPLE of the report, please click: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/872

Some major companies profiled in the market report include Agralan Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer Agrar Germany, Bioworks, Inc., Gowan Company LLC, Inora Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Isagro S.P.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Monsanto Company, and Nufarm Limited.

Regional Overview:

The global Biorational Product market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Biorational Product market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Biorational Product market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Biorational Product market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/872

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Insecticides segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to effective control over insects and pests, but less effective control over non-targeted organisms such as animals and others.

Microbial segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Pesticides produced from microbial sources involve living organisms or by-products of living organisms. Bacteria and fungus are the main sources of microbial insecticides. These are used as a substitute for chemical pesticides.

North America is expected to register substantially large revenue share over the forecast period due to rising demand for organic agricultural food products. Besides, robust presence of major companies such as Bioworks, Inc. and Gowan Company LLC among others in countries in the region is boosting market revenue growth.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biorational-product-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global biorational product on the basis of type, source, mode of application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nematicides

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Botanical

Microbial

Non-organic

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Trunk Injection

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2028

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Biorational Product market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Continuous Fiber Composites Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567495432/continuous-fiber-composites-market-scope-size-demand-and-growth-analysis-with-forecast-up-to-2027

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567540944/anti-reflective-coatings-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-usd-6-875-3-million-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-3

Soil Stabilization Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567093789/soil-stabilization-market-worth-34-44-billion-globally-by-2027-at-4-6-cagr-verified-market-research

Construction Sealants Market

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/567496107/construction-sealants-market-research-by-type-application-future-growth-to-2027-top-key-players-sika-ag-basf-se

Needle Coke Market

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/needle-coke-market-to-exhibit-10-55-cagr-till-2028-top-players-asbury-carbons-inc-baosteel-corporation-graftech-international-ltd-indian-oil-corporation-mitsubishi-chemical-holdings

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.