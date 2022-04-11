Artificial Vital Organs Industry Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidences of organ failure is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to growing incidences of organ failure, especially kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas, among others. The global Artificial Vital Organs Market is expected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to growing incidences of organ failure, especially kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas, among others. The primary benefits of Artificial Vital Organs are that they provide an opportunity for mass production, along with reducing the chances of rejection by the human body.

A rapid growth in demand for organ transplantation across the globe is owing to the growing prevalence of the failure of vital organs, along with the increasing success rate and improvement in post-transplant health conditions. Nevertheless, the lack of donors for transplantation to cater to the rising demand has led to a shortage crisis in the market for body parts transplantation. Thus, a significant rise in the number of patients waiting for a transplant and a rise in the mortality rate of patients due to the unavailability of organs for transplantation is driving the growth of the market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Zimmer Biomet

Ekso Bionics

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abiomed

Heartware International

Cochlear Ltd

Berlin Heart GmbH

Medtronic

Nipro Corporation

Baxter International

Others.

Radical Highlights of the Artificial Vital Organs Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Artificial Vital Organs market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Artificial Vital Organs market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Artificial Vital Organs Market Segmentation:

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Pancreas

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Implantable

Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Plastic

Steel

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By organ type, an artificial heart is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. These have numerous prospective benefits, comprising the ability to support patients suffering from biventricular failure; without a pocket, thereby reducing infection risk; and the possibility for treating patients suffering from systemic diseases (for example, malignancy and amyloidosis), who not considered appropriate for transplantation.

By usage, extracorporeal Artificial Vital Organs are likely to grow at a significant rate in the period 2020-2027. These offer mass-transfer surgery to sustain impaired or failing organs encompassing kidney substitute, cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), peritoneal dialysis, apheresis therapy, plasma separation, and lung substitute and assist.

By material type, plastics are likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period. The mechanical features of metal biomaterials such as steel are exceptional but do not possess good surface biocompatibility. This drawback of metals can be overcome by the use of biocompatible materials such as plastics, which are also available at a lower cost, thus boosting the demand for plastics in the market

North America, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The market dominance of the region is due to the high purchasing power parity, rapid adoption of technologies, a high healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness among patients with organ failures.

