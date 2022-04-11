Rehabilitation Robotics Market Statistical Forecasts 2027 Includes Future Trends, Leading Regions and Countries Data

Emergen Research Logo

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size – USD 2.30 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report focuses on Professional Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2027 volume and value at Global position, indigenous position and company position. Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, crucial ways, and individual request shares of some of the most outstanding players during this geography.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients.

The Rehabilitation Robotics Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including are as : Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

Radical Highlights of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various Rehabilitation Robotics Market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key Rehabilitation Robotics Market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Some Key Highlights of the Report :

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

With the increasing prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders such as Parkinson's, curative treatment is expected to increase, which is expected to boost the demand for upper extremity rehabilitation.

The gait therapy segment is expected to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period owing to the high incidence of neurological disabilities and the need for high-intensity therapeutic gait rehabilitation robotic systems for severely affected neurological patients.

The neurological application segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the rising incidence of neurological conditions and the growing ageing population.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments.

The main objective of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market industry report is to supply key insights on Competition Positioning, Current Trends, Market Potential, Growth Rates, and Alternative Relevant Statistics. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global market for Rehabilitation Robotics Market from 2019-2028 , and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021- 2027 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives of the Rehabilitation Robotics Market market. Also, global leading players are profiled with their revenue, market share, profit margin, major product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Exoskeleton

Assistive

Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Balance

Gait

Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

