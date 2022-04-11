Acne Treatment Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 12.97 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8%

Acne Treatment Market Covered By Key Companies – Allergan, Botanix Pharmaceuticals, GALDERMA, Bausch Health Companies Inc , GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bayer AG, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acne treatment market size was USD 8.99 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 9.36 billion in 2022 to USD 12.97 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Acne Treatment Market, 2022-2029.” Factors such as the rising prevalence of skin disorders and rising clinical approval for drugs will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, launching novel drugs will increase the footprint of the market.

Industry Development

January 2021: GlaxoSmithKline plc announced that it entered into an agreement with Eligo BioScience with an aim to advance Eligobiotics for treating and preventing acne vulgaris with an approach of CRISPR-based therapy for strain-specific microbiome modulation.





COVID-19 Impact

Declining Patient Visits & Losses in Revenue by Dominant Players to Limit Growth During Pandemic

The ongoing pandemic shifted the market of acne treatment toward a downward spiral regarding market growth due to various factors, including declining patient visits to hospitals and decreased patients seeking treatments globally. The prominent players reported declined revenue due to limited production and a shattered workforce due to irregular lockdowns and restrictions of movement on the general population. Limited access to dermatologists during the ongoing pandemic further decreases the market growth during the forecast period. However, during the fourth quarter of 2021, the market is expected to revive due to increasing patient pool and rising demand for drugs.

Segments

Based on product, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, and others.

By route of administration, the market is segmented into topical and oral.

With respect to age group, the market is fragmented into 10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64, and 65 above.

By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into retail & online pharmacies and hospital pharmacies.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.8 % 2029 Value Projection USD 12.97 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 9.36 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered By Product, By Route of Administration, By Age Group, By Distribution Channel, By Geography Growth Drivers The ongoing pandemic staggered the growth of drugs used to treat acne due to reduced number of patients seeking treatment globally. Dominant players in the market reported severe losses in revenues due to COVID-19. Lack of new patients and limited access to dermatologists during the COVID-19 pandemic also affected the market growth. In terms of revenue, the market witnessed a decline of 5.8% in 2020.





Report Coverage

The report provides a comprehensive view by presenting critical aspects such as market size & forecast, prominent regions, ongoing product launches, and an overview of technological developments. Additionally, the report also focuses on leading companies, leading products from all segments and subsegments, and ongoing industry developments. Also, factors that are expected to impact the market in a considerable way are also mentioned in the report.

Rising Prevalence of Acne Worldwide and Launching Novel Product Will Boost Market Growth

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of skin conditions and the rising number of patients opting for treatments and solutions in developed and developing economies will boost the acne treatment market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the introduction of a wide range of treatment products, including retinoids, isotretinoids, and antibiotics in the oral and topical form will increase the footprint of the market. Also, launching novel drugs by prominent players and rising number of clinical trials will fuel the growth of the market.

However, rising side effects pertaining to the current range of market products will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

North America to Reign Dominance During Forecast Period due to Increasing Consumer Concerns

North America will occupy the largest acne treatment market share during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of acne in the region coupled with rising consumer concerns related to beauty. Additionally, the launch of new products by prominent players in the region and a significant rise in the patient population will increase the footprint of the market.

Europe will witness significant market share in terms of global contribution due to increasing patient pool in the region coupled with rising investment for R&D used for treating dermatology conditions. The rising adoption of advanced treatment and solutions will further push the market share toward a higher volume.

Asia Pacific will hold the fastest growing CAGR due to rising awareness regarding the population about several drugs combined with rising number of companies entering the region.





Inorganic Growth Attributes & Product Development to Help Prominent Players Establish Dominance

The sector of acne treatment is characterized by the presence of many larger and small players operating globally. The prominent players have established their position in the market by encompassing a diversified market portfolio, triggering a higher growth in revenue. For example, in November 2021, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced launching WINLEVI (clascoterone) cream 1% in the U.S. for treating topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients ranging from 12 years and older. The dominant players in the market are Allergan, Galderma S.A., and Bausch Health Companies. The competitive landscape in the market is focused on players having a small domestic offering within their portfolio.





List of Key Players Present in the Market

Allergan (Ireland)

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (Australia)

GALDERMA (Switzerland)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)





