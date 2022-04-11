In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry Size Worth USD 118.44 Billion in 2028

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the In-Vitro Diagnostics industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry.

Increasing investment in R&D in molecular diagnostics, new product development, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size is expected to reach USD 118.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry revenue growth is due to increased investment in research & development in genomics and proteomics, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases.

The study on the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the In-Vitro Diagnostics industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall In-Vitro Diagnostics industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/70

The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/70

Top competitors of the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry profiled in the report include:

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

bioMérieux

Abbott Laboratories

DiaSorin

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN

Sysmex Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry on the basis of product, devices, application, technique, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

Data Management Software

Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reusable IVD Devices

Disposable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Disease

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiac Disease

Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics

HIV/AIDS

Nephrological Disease

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Immunoassay

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Radioimmunoassay

Rapid Test

Western Blotting

Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay

Clinical Chemistry

Basic Metabolic Panel

Electrolyte Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Renal Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Specialty Chemical Tests

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Microarray

Hybridization

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing

Other Molecular Diagnostics Technologies

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Other IVD Technologies

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Analysis of the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-diagnostics-market

Market Overview:

The research report on the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the In-Vitro Diagnostics business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Industry

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/70

Benefits of Purchasing Global Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Interoperability Solutions in Healthcare Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interoperability-solutions-in-healthcare-market

Radiation Dose Management Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-dose-management-market

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-brain-stimulation-system-market

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metastatic-urothelial-carcinoma-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.