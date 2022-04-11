Automotive V2X Market Size Worth USD 7,351.9 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 42.1% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

Automotive V2X Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 42.1% by 2028; Qualcomm Technologies and GM’s Extension of Their Partnership to Amplify Growth. Traffic Safety Benefits to Boost the Global Market Growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global automotive V2X market size is anticipated to hit USD 7,351.9 million by 2028 from USD 628.9 million in 2021 and exhibit a CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period. The global Automotive V2X market size stood at USD 529.6 million in 2020. Automotive V2X (vehicle-to-everything) enables vehicle-to-vehicle communication in real-time and enables vehicles to communicate with their surroundings.

The growing demand for autonomous vehicles and the increasing digitization of vehicles are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, Automotive V2X Market, 2021-2028.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-v2x-market-103320





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 42.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 7,351.9 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 628.9 million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 165 Segments covered Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), Others Growth Drivers Increased Traffic Safety Benefits to Accumulate Growth for the Market Asia Pacific to Gain the Largest Share due to the Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Gain the Largest Share due to the Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest portion of the automotive V2X market share. China and Japan are projected to lead the technology development in Asia Pacific. The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and the development of efficient V2X technology is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Europe is expected to exhibit stellar growth in the global market due to the increased research initiatives, collaborative testing, and industrial consortiums for V2X communication. The development of intelligent transport systems and the implementation of these systems is expected to fuel market growth.

North America is projected to witness robust growth in the upcoming years due to major automakers' escalating deployment of the technology.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-v2x-market-103320





Drivers & Restraints-

Increased Traffic Safety Benefits to Accumulate Growth for the Market

According to the report published by WHO in 2018 on road safety, more than 1.3 million fatalities occur every year due to vehicular traffic-related incidents. The V2X technology can help reduce these numbers as the technology can detect any potential threat and alert the driver accordingly. The increased traffic safety benefits through the employment of this technology are likely to boost the automotive V2X market growth.

V2X technology can detect any congestion on the road and alert the driver to act accordingly. This increases the economic savings and makes the transportation system more efficient. As per the U.S. DOT, approximately USD 871 billion can be saved in the U.S. using this technology. Hence, the economic savings gained through the technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Additionally, the increasing digitization of vehicles and the increasing investments to make vehicles smarter are expected to fuel the market growth. However, the technology's high setup and testing costs are likely to impede the growth of the market for automotive V2X.





Quick Buy - Automotive V2X s Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103320





Segmentation-

On the basis of connectivity type, the market is bifurcated into cellular and DSRC.

On the basis of communication type, the market is segmented into vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and others.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

On the basis of unit type, the market is fragmented into the roadside unit and on-board unit.

Geographically, the market is classified into four major regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Partner Up to Deliver Smart Automotive Solutions & Garner Growth

The market is fairly competitive, and the key players in the market focus on the development of efficient V2X technology. To improve market positions and garner growth, the key players adopt ingenious growth strategies such as new product launches, technological developments, patents, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and others. Most recently, GM and Qualcomm Technologies extended their partnership in January 2021 to deliver automotive solutions to GM’s next-generation telematics systems, digital cockpits, and future advanced driver assistance systems.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-v2x-market-103320





COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic has significantly impacted the growth of several industries and markets. However, the demand for automotive V2X technology has augmented during the pandemic due to the need for autonomous vehicles to deliver supplies. The improved safety offered by autonomous vehicles augmented the demand for this technology and flourished the market growth. The investments in the future-mobility technologies made during the pandemic have supported the market’s growth. The market is anticipated to witness unprecedented growth in the coming years.

Key Players in the Automotive V2X Market are:

Denso Corporation (Aichi, Japan)

Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (San Diego, U.S.)

Autotalks Ltd. (Kfar-Netter, Israel)

Cohda Wireless (Wayville, Australia)

Kapsch TrafficCom (Vienna, Austria)

Savari Inc. (California, U.S.)

Lear Corporation (Michigan, U.S.)

LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

Ford Motor Company (Michigan, U.S.)

Global Automotive V2X Market Segmentation:

By Connectivity Type:

DSRC

Cellular

By Communication Type:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-v2x-market-103320





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245