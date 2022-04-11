Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions Market Analysis by Company Share and Growth – Panasonic, Parker Hannifin, Shin

Emergen Research Logo

Surge in demand for miniaturized electronic devices such as medical devices, touch screens and displays, and mobile devices is driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions Market size is expected to reach USD 7.67 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for miniaturized electronic devices and increase in reliance of customers on consumer electronics devices is driving market revenue growth.

Rising demand for miniaturized electronic devices having high-end processors with enhanced processing capacity is driving revenue growth of the market. TIM with high thermal conductivity is beneficial in dissipating heat generated in devices, and allows optimum operational efficiency. Currently, TIM finds wide usage in IC electronic component packaging.

Factors influencing the growth of the Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/176

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In February 2020, Henkel expanded its Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions portfolio with the launch of high thermal conductivity BERGQUIST GAP PADs for high power applications. BERGQUIST GAP PAD TGP 10000ULM is a formulation, which offers exceptional thermal conductivity of 10.0 W/m-K within low assembly stress formulation and ultra-low modulus.

• Phase change materials maintain a consistent temperature at its melting point while undergoing solid to liquid transition, enabling the material to offer exceptional temperature control between surfaces. Phase change materials find usage in construction as demand for cooler and environment friendly building is growing. TIM acts as a heat storage where heat is absorbed in summer and used in winter to manage temperature difference.

• Silicone segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to superior properties such as vibration & shock resistance, resistance to chemicals, temperature variation stability, and stability to mechanical stress. These factors are driving revenue growth of the silicone segment.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thermal-interface-materials-market

The Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions report are:

Parker Hannifin Corporation, Indium Corporation, Dow Inc., 3M Company, Wakefield Thermal, Inc., DuPont De Nemours, Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Fujipoly, Momentive, and Honeywell International Inc.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/176

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions market on the basis of product type, material, application, distribution channel, and region:

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

o Greases & Adhesives

o Tapes & Films

o Gap Fillers

o Phase Change Materials

o Metal-Based Thermal Interface Materials

o Others

• Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

o Silicone

o Epoxy

o Polyimide

o Others

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

o Computers

o Telecom

o Consumer Durables

o Automotive Electronics

o Medical Devices

o Industrial Machinery

o Others

• Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

o Online

o Offline

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thermal-interface-materials-market

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Thermal Interface Materials & Solutions market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/176

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

Digital Scent Technologies Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/mdzvtm1TKxcJiJKi2pZNXw

Mobile Satellite Services Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/WQywZGXWd7jEk-izAyiRWA

Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/W6i1MdyWv2u2vh9rTG0zhA

Edge Analytics Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/R75bjqELWcbOCTNMPPUjlw

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/5mvzw55-unB1VvaVultDmg

Photolithography Equipment Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3324627

Wi-Fi as a Service Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3324631

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-thermal-interface-materials-market