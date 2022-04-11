Sugar Substitutes Market Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Demands, Revenue, Top Leaders and Growth Rate 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Sugar Substitutes Market Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverage and food products is driving revene growth of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global sugar substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 23.93 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health such as increased risk of diabetes and obesity is driving market revenue growth.

Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing spending power of consumers on processed food and beverages in developing countries is expected to propel growth of the market. Surge in investments in research and development to introduce novel products containing blends of sugar substitutes and prebiotics and probiotics are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities for emerging players in the industry.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sugar Substitutes market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/162

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Shift in consumer preferences from synthetic or artificial sugar substitutes towards natural and organic products is expected to drive growth of the segment. As per the sugar alliance organization, almost 20% of the U.S. citizens agreed that they prefer natural sugar substitute-based food or drink products.

• High intensity sweeteners are commonly used as sugar substitute as they are sweeter than sugar but contribute to few or no calories when mixed with food. These sugar substitutes are approved by FDA and are safe for consumption under certain conditions of use. Some of the commonly used high intensity sweeteners are sucralose, aspartame, and saccharine.

• Stevia segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its zero calories and zero glycemic index characteristics. Stevia is about 100 to 300 times sweeter than table sugar but has no calories, carbohydrates, or artificial ingredient. Over the past five years, approximately 10,000 stevia-based beverages and food products have been introduced, out of which most of the launces included soft drink production.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sugar-substitute-market

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Sugar Substitutes market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Sugar Substitutes report include:

Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Roquette, JK Sucralose Inc., and The Nutra Sweet Company.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/162

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sugar substitutes market on the basis of origin, type, composition, application, and region:

• Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Artificial/Synthetic

o Natural

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o High-fructose syrups

o Low-intensity sweeteners

o High-intensity sweeteners

• Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Sugar Alcohols

o Stevia

o Saccharine

o Sucralose

o Cyclamate

o Aspartame

o Others

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o Beverage

o Food

o Pharmaceuticals

o Personal Care

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

To know more about the Sugar Substitutes report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sugar-substitute-market

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/162

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

Digital Scent Technologies Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/mdzvtm1TKxcJiJKi2pZNXw

Mobile Satellite Services Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/WQywZGXWd7jEk-izAyiRWA

Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/W6i1MdyWv2u2vh9rTG0zhA

Edge Analytics Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/R75bjqELWcbOCTNMPPUjlw

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/5mvzw55-unB1VvaVultDmg

Photolithography Equipment Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3324627

Wi-Fi as a Service Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3324631

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sugar-substitutes-market