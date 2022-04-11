Emerging E-Memory Technologies Market 2020 Industry Scenario on Key Vendors - Toshiba, NEC, Spintron, NVE, IBM

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high-end devices and increasing need for time saving in data transferring are some key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Emerging E-Memory Technologies market size reached USD 4.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-end devices and increasing need for time saving in data transferring are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand for universal memory devices will boost revenue growth of the market in future. Data overwriting is a major problem in old storage devices, and better memory technologies are needed to resolve this challenge. If excess data is stored by a user, it can be problematic because it could result in erasing or overwriting older data. Universal memory device provides a smart solution to this problem. Universal memory devices store data as fast as Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM), while reducing power consumption as compared to that consumed by SRAM.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Emerging E-Memory Technologies market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Emerging E-Memory Technologies market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Non-volatile memory segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased need for high-speed data transfer and ability of non-volatile memory to store data and operate without power or electricity.

• North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in the global Emerging E-Memory Technologies market over the forecast period due to rapidly growing IT industry in the countries in the region.

• In August 2019, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. announced the release its 6th generation V-NAND memory, which has 100 active layers and is enabled by revolutionary circuit design technology. Samsung\'s new V-NAND has lower latencies and consumes less power than previous-generation V-NAND products. This V-NAND is also more energy-efficient than its predecessors.

The report further divides the Emerging E-Memory Technologies market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Emerging E-Memory Technologies market.

Emerging E-Memory Technologies Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented global Emerging E-Memory Technologies on the basis of technology, application, and region:

• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Volatile Memory

1. Zero Capacitor Ram (ZRAM)

2. Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM)

3. Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM)

4. Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

5. High-bandwidth Memory (HBM)

o Non-Volatile Memory

1. Magnetic Ram (MRAM)

2. Phase Change Memory (PRAM)

3. Ferroelectric Ram (FRAM)

4. Resistive Random-Access Memory (RRAM)

5. Spin-Transfer Torque Random-Access Memory (STT-RAM)

6. 3D XPoint

7. Flash Memory or Electronically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM)

o NOR Flash Memory

o NAND Flash Memory

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Computers

o Consumer Electronics

o Communication

o Automotive

o Industrial

o Others

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Emerging E-Memory Technologies market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some key players analyzed in the report are:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, SK Hynix Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Powerchip Technology Corporation, and Macronix International Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Emerging E-Memory Technologies market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Emerging E-Memory Technologies industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Emerging E-Memory Technologies market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

