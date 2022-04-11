Green Construction Market Size to be Worth USD 610.61 Billion Growing at 11% CAGR till 2027 Forecast by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in construction is one of the driving factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Construction Market is forecasted to be worth USD 610.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The green construction market is witnessing high demand due to the rise in demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. The need to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and focus on ensuring buildings have environmental sustainability will foster market growth.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Green Construction industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Green Construction market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

Key participants include Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA, Certain Teed Corporation, The Turner Corp., Clark Group, Gilbane Building Co., Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of the Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design. The Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation products will include lower GWP options, and it follows sustainability goals regulations throughout the United States and Canada.

The green roof segment is expected to grow dramatically over the forecast timeframe due to the rising global alert, which in turn fosters the demand for successful natural methods to eliminate the rising ambient heat.

The residential segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization in emerging nations and a growing need for environmentally safe buildings are propelling the segmental growth. Furthermore, the advent of eco-friendly materials by several manufacturers will also propel the adoption of the product.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Green Construction Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Green Construction market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Green Construction Market on the product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Exterior Products

Roofing

Windows

Siding

Doors

Interior Products

Insulation

Floorings

Solar Products

Building Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Commercial & Office

Institutional

Industrial

Hospitality & Leisure

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

