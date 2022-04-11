In-Vitro Fertilization Market Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are some key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market covers a comprehensive overview of the In-Vitro Fertilization market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the In-Vitro Fertilization market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

In-Vitro Fertilization Market Size – USD 18.08 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Behavioral changes among the global population along with increasing number of women in the workforce, late pregnancy, shift from rural to urban communities, reducing marriage rates, and rise in trend of same sex marriages are other key factors fueling growth of the market According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. are impacted by failure to get pregnant, which accounts for around 11.0% of the pregnant population. Besides, 25% of people in the U.S. have more than one infertility cause. Researchers have also developed methods that are used beforehand to improve the effective rate of in-vitro fertilization.

Policy measures to have fair insurance schemes, and ongoing fertility projects in the industry are driving growth of the market. Increase in IVF treatment has led to more insurance players covering these procedures. It has led directly to competitive rates and moderated the costs of IVF treatment, as the process is a successfully mastered technology.The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the In-Vitro Fertilization market.

Fertility clinics pay a vital role in the healthcare systems, and are beneficial in aiding individuals and couples to recognize fertility problems and diagnose and get a proper solution. Specialized fertility clinics provide a wide range of treatment choices, from Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) to IVF, and freezing of egg.

In-vitro fertilization market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as the region is the first to remove the ‘experimental’ tag on cryopreservation of eggs. The choice to get pregnant after 30 or later by women in countries in Europe is creating steady demand for assisted reproductive technologies. High demand for such procedures in France, Germany, and the UK is also driving market revenue growth.

Some major players in the market include Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., OvaScience, Boston IVF, and EMD Serono Inc.

Radical Highlights of the In-Vitro Fertilization Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the In-Vitro Fertilization market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the In-Vitro Fertilization market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market on the basis of procedure, product, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Cryopreservation media

Ovum processing media

Embryo culture media

Sperm processing media

Equipment

Sperm separation system

Imaging system

Cabinet

Incubators

Ovum aspiration pump

Micro manipulation system

Gas analyzer

Accessories

Anti-vibration tables

Laser system

Cryosystems

Witness system

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals and Research Laboratories

Fertility Clinics and Surgical Centers

Cryobanks

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global In-Vitro Fertilization market into a broad product spectrum.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans. It highlights the lucrative investment opportunities and growth prospects to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on the emerging opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market.

The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the In-Vitro Fertilization market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global In-Vitro Fertilization market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

