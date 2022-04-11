Hyperautomation Market Emergen Trends, Leading Players, Industry Updates, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The study explores in details about the recent trend fast gaining momentum in the Hyperautomation industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hyperautomation Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The global Hyperautomation market is expected to reach USD 22.84 Billion by 2027, The hyperautomation market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the use of technologies comprising robotic process automation (RPA), artificial learning (AI), machine learning (ML), biometrics, and Chatbots, among others, in various industry verticals including BFSI, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, among others. Hyperautomation delivers various advantages as compared to other automation types comprising rapid automation of processes, improved workforce motivation, and satisfaction, assignment of employees to other critical tasks, implementation of advanced analytics, enhancement in insights’ precision, risk reduction, better compliance, increased productivity, and improved collaboration at workplace.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By technology, natural language generation (NLG) is likely to grow at significant rate in the forecast period. NLG assists computers in transforming structured data into text information in a language understandable by humans. NLG platform provides dedicated solutions for end-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others, scalable and rapidly deployable at a lower cost of implementation.

By industry vertical, BFSI, in terms of market size, held the largest hyperautomation market share in 2019. BFSI industry possesses a huge prospective for the application of hyperautomation. A few benefits offered by hyperautomation comprise marketing, sales & distribution, regulatory reporting, bank servicing, payment processing, lending operations, enterprise support, back-office operations, and others.

The hyperautomation market in North America held the second-largest hyperautomation market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 17.6% in the forecast period. The presence of eminent RPA, AI, and ML firms in the region, a well-established IT infrastructure, and major banks, among other end-users, are causative of the growth of the market.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., OneGlobe LLC, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Catalytic Inc., among others.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Hyperautomation market on the basis of technology, industry verticals, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Biometrics

Chatbots

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Hyperautomation market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Hyperautomation market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Hyperautomation market ?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Hyperautomation market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Hyperautomation market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Hyperautomation market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

