What is Solid Waste Management? Sources and Methods of Solid Waste Management

Emergen Research Logo

Strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal and increasing industrialization in the emerging economies are driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal. The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions. Favorable regulatory policies regarding the proper solid waste disposal, such as carbon tax or direct subsidies, or landfill taxes, is most likely to fuel the demand for solid waste management solutions.

Strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal and increasing industrialization in the emerging economies are driving the demand of the market.

The growing initiatives of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies and carbon emissions are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future. The increasing preference of the developed countries towards Zero waste generation and waste recycling will surely boost the demand for solid waste management and recycling solutions.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/367

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Nestle and Veolia entered into a partnership regarding the development of a recycling program. The association is a part of a series of specific initiatives and steps introduced by Nestle to fight plastic pollution.

The Industrial Solid Waste segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies and rising adoption of renewable sources of energy among the industrial sectors are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions among the industrial sectors.

Processing is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. The scarcity of landfill sites in the populated cities has resulted in the increasing need for solid waste recycling and boosted the segment's growth.

The Plastics segment held the largest market share of Solid Waste Management in 2019 due to the increasing amount of plastic waste generated every year from the packaging sector.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period as the government is continuously implementing strict regulations regarding emission control to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the environment.

Key participants include Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.

To know more about the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-waste-management-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solid Waste Management Market on the basis of Waste, Treatment, Material, and region:

Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Collection

Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Click here to Get customization:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/367

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Solid Waste Management by Players

4 Solid Waste Management by Regions

4.1 Solid Waste Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Solid Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Solid Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Solid Waste Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Solid Waste Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Solid Waste Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Buy Now : https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/367

Benefits of Purchasing Global Solid Waste Management Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of the Solid Waste Management market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

Remote Vehicle Shutdown Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/remote-vehicle-shutdown-market

Waste to Energy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Microgrid Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microgrid-market

Directed Energy Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/directed-energy-weapons-market

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/off-highway-vehicle-telematics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.