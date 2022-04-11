Artel launches a career mentoring scheme for students in Uzbekistan
Uzbek home appliance and electronics manufacturer provides career advice from management for future graduates
It is incumbent on the private sector to support the skillset of the next generation.”TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central Asia’s largest home appliance and electronics manufacturer and one of Uzbekistan’s most significant companies, is delighted to launch a mentoring scheme for university students. The scheme, in partnership with multiple Tashkent universities, will provide career advice and support to aspiring graduates as they look to enter the workplace.
— Bektemir Murodov, CFO, Artel Electronics LLC
The scheme was launched in March at the Tashkent Institute of Finance (TIF) with a fireside chat with Artel CFO Bektemir Murodov. The conversation, moderated by University Rector Tol’qin Teshabayev, gave students an insight into Murodov’s own career progression, his views on the current employment market and an opportunity to ask specific questions relating to these topics. TIF is known as a leading institution in Uzbekistan for banking and finance, and is one of the best business schools in Central Asia.
Over the last years, Artel has formed agreements with a number of Uzbekistan’s top higher education institutions to support research and educational programs, organize site visits and provide workplace skills to improve the employability of future graduates. This includes agreements with the Korean Ajou University in Tashkent and Tashkent State Technical University.
Bektemir Murodov, CFO, Artel, said “It is a delight to be launching this program and a pleasure to meet so many young and ambitious people who will define the future of our country.
We thoroughly support the Uzbek government’s key strategic priority to widen access to higher education and increase the number of graduates in critical sectors including finance and technology. It is incumbent on the private sector to support the skillset of the next generation. Increasing the talent pool is crucial for the continued development of Uzbekistan, and the continued success of companies like ours.”
Partnerships between Artel and these leading universities will improve the company’s links with the country’s top graduates, whilst also providing them with career support and exposure to real-time working practices. In the coming year, students from a range of universities and disciplines will benefit from insights and career advice, gain future connections and receive valuable coaching from Artel’s top management.
Furthermore, in December 2021, the company launched its Innovative Educational Center in Tashkent, which enhances employee development across fields including manufacturing, IT, design and languages. The Center will also provide training in collaboration with Artel’s partner universities to increase exposure to new technologies.
Artel Communications Department
Artel Electronics LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other