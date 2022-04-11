Automotive MEMS Sensor Market: The increasing need for security and safety for automotive applications

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the need for inter-vehicle connectivity, the automotive MEMS sensor market is expected to expand substantially. It is anticipated that the growing need for protection and protection for automotive applications will further drive market growth in the forecasted period. As the racing events are getting popular, the demand for advanced vehicles is growing; this is expected to fuel the demand for MEMS sensors in the near future.

The rising need for inter-vehicle communication and the increasing need for security and safety for automotive applications are driving the demand for the market.

However, The lack of standardization in production processes is expected to impede market growth during the forecast timeline.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, STMicroelectronics declared that it had reached a contract to acquire Exagan, the French innovator of gallium nitride. This deal would significantly improve its expertise, strategy, and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

It is expected that the accelerometer segment will dominate the market with a CAGR of 14.6%. For non-critical vehicle applications such as navigation, telematics, security, and infotainment, accelerometers are ideal for enhanced energy-saving functionality.

Due to strict government regulations, significant passenger vehicle production rates, and growing demand for connectivity technologies, safety features, flow control systems, and telematics features in passenger vehicles, the passenger vehicle segment is the largest market over the forecast timeline.

Due to the different applicability and features, the OEM segment is forecasted to hold the largest market during the forecast timeframe, with the OEMs steadily incorporating advanced MEMS sensors into all vehicles.

The Chassis & Safety segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. The chassis and safety applications are driven by the required regulations and policies, such as vehicle stability safety systems, lane departure systems, and vehicle emission control systems.

During the forecast timeframe, the region of North America is expected to hold the largest market as the US has one of the biggest manufacturing plants for automobiles in the world.

Key participants include InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market , emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gyroscope

Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Passenger

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Infotainment

Chassis & Safety

Body Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Automotive MEMS Sensor market in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Automotive MEMS Sensor Market in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Automotive MEMS Sensor Market ?

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automotive MEMS Sensor by Players

4 Automotive MEMS Sensor by Regions

4.1 Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, all aspects of the Automotive MEMS Sensor market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

