Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

Increase in ageing population globally who are prone to respiratory infections

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market is estimated to reach USD 964.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated due to increasing incidences of hereditary diseases, lung disorders and increasing pollution due to the high discharge of harmful chemicals are significant reasons for chronic respiratory diseases that are generating a significant demand for the dry powder inhalers. Improvised efficiency of dry powder inhalers and better results in comparison with alternative therapies is a driving factor that will aid market growth. Based on statistics, the rise in elderly population base inclined to respiratory infections will boost market growth. A significant cause of lung disorders in teenagers and adults is the addiction to nicotine. Increases in variations of hormones due to the changing lifestyle which can trigger the need for having an addiction are also significant factors stimulating Market demand.

Dry powder inhaler market in North America accounts for the largest share of 22.30% in 2020, which is driven due to the presence of world-class healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced practice, a high number of people with respiratory problems, higher spending, strict guidelines and presence of leading industry players in the region. The U.S. will boost the North America dry powder inhaler industry due to the increasing predominance of asthma and other respiratory diseases copulated with the growing geriatric population. Adoption of new technologies will further propel the growth of dry powder inhaler devices.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market:

3M Company, Astrazeneca Plc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Cipla Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, MannKind Corporation, and Vectura Group Plc.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Capsule based

Blister based

Reservoir/Cartridge based

Others

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Hospitals and pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Drug stores

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Asthma

COPD

Diabetes

Hereditary diseases

Other

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Single dose

Multi-dose

Global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Dry Powder Inhaler Device market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Dry Powder Inhaler Device market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Dry Powder Inhaler Device market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report.

