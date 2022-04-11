Acute Otitis Media Treatment Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2028 | Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories

Acute Otitis Media Treatment

Acute otitis media (AOM) is inflammation of the fluid in the middle ear. AOM is the most common infection and mainly caused in children under the age of 7 years

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acute Otitis Media Treatment Market Report 2022-2028 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Acute Otitis Media Treatment industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Acute Otitis Media Treatment Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Acute Otitis Media Treatment also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Acute otitis media (AOM) is a type of ear infection in which air-filled space behind the eardrum (the middle ear) is infected and causes pain and general symptoms of illness such as fever, irritability and problem in sleeping. AOM is a most common ear infections among children as the Eustachian tube is shorter as compared to adults, which makes it more accessible to bacteria and viruses. Bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae (strep) and Hemophilus influenzae (H. flu) account for around 85% of cases of AOM and viruses account for only 15% of these cases.

Request Here For PDF Brochure With Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1333

Increasing prevalence of AOM disease is expected to drive growth of the acute otitis media treatment market

According to a research published in South African Medical Journal in 2014, global incidence rate of acute otitis media is 10.9% and it was estimated that 80% of children will have at least one episode of acute otitis media (AOM) before the age of 3. Increasing prevalence of acute otitis media is expected to create a conducive environment for growth of acute otitis media treatment market in near future. Furthermore, according to a study published in Formulary Journal in 2014, AOM accounted for healthcare expenditure of around US$ 314 per child per year in the U.S. which is additional US$ 2.88 billion healthcare expenditure.

Stringent guidelines and recommendations in terms of treatment of AOM for children by various non-governmental and governmental bodies is expected to be factor for growth of the market. For instance, in 2013, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) updated the guidelines for treatment of AOM. AAP launched 'The Diagnosis and Management of Acute Otitis Media', in 2013, which provides recommendations to physicians for managing uncomplicated AOM in children. As compared to previous guideline published in 2004, the new guideline has added more criteria for diagnosing AOM. This update in guideline is expected to help in better diagnosis and higher treatment rate, which may boost growth of the global acute otitis media treatment market.

Top Key Players Are: Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pediapharm Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1333

The global acute otitis media treatment market was valued at US$ 1,943.9 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of acute otitis media is expected to be a major driver for growth of the market. Acute otitis media is a very common disease and occurs mostly in children, therefore, increasing prevalence of this disease is expected to increase demand for treatment drugs, thereby positively affecting market growth. According to an article published in The Journal of Laryngology & Otology, in 2013, prevalence of otitis media subtypes is between 7.1–12.8%. Furthermore, recent launches and FDA approvals for new drugs for the treatment of acute otitis media is also expected to drive the market growth in the near future. For instance, in 2015, Otonomy, Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) indicated for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement. In 2016, Otonomy, Inc. launched OTIPRIO in U.S. market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

Buy This Complete Business Report With Flat USD 2000 Off @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1333

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.