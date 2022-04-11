Nanopore Technologies Market - Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027

Nanopore Technologies Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Nanopore Technologies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market to reach US$ 476.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2022-2027.

Nanopore technologies enable direct, real-time analysis of long deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) fragments. They help resolve complex structural variants and repetitive regions. They also offer low-cost genotyping, high mobility for testing and throughput, and fast processing of samples in real-time. Consequently, nanopore technologies are widely used as a diagnostic tool to provide rapid analysis, detect target molecules, and eliminate cumbersome amplification and conversion steps.

Global Nanopore Technologies Market Trends:

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has increased the need for nanopore technologies across the globe to develop a potential treatment. Moreover, the improving healthcare infrastructure, along with the rising prevalence of chronic, infectious, and cardiovascular diseases, is propelling the adoption of advanced nanopore technologies embedded with high-tech electronics to perform precise molecular analyses. Apart from this, the introduction of portable nanopore devices that provide real-time analysis and detection of epigenetic modifications is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to industry players.

Global Nanopore Technologies Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Cyclomics BV, Electronic Biosciences Inc., Inanobio Inc., Nabsys Inc., Ontera Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Quantapore Inc., Roche Holding AG and Tracxn Technologies Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, application, end user.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Portable

Benchtop

Consumables

Breakup by Application:

DNA Sequencing

RNA Sequencing

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

