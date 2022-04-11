Chickpeas Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Chickpeas Market Size: Global Industry Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global chickpeas market reached a value of US$ 16.2 Billion in 2020. Chickpeas are legumes that contain numerous essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, folate, fiber, iron and phosphorus. Since they are a rich source of non-meat-based protein, they are widely consumed by vegans and vegetarians. Consequently, there has been a considerable rise in the consumption of chickpeas due to the increasing preference for plant-based diets among the masses, thereby providing a boost to the market growth.

Global Chickpeas Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising health consciousness among individuals. This is supported by the shifting lifestyle preferences and changing dietary patterns of the masses. Along with this, the widespread utilization of chickpeas in the food industry in the preparation of diverse foods, such as snacks, hummus and salads, is gaining prominence across the globe. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the easy product availability via online and offline organized distributed channels and the increasing popularity of international cuisines on the global level. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

