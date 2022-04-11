Tequila Market Share, Size, Growth, Global Trends, Leading Companies and Analysis 2022 to 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Tequila Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global tequila market reached a value of US$ 13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2027. Tequila, a distilled beverage, is produced from a blue agave plant found in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The agave plant, a member of the lily family, takes nearly 7-12 years to mature, after which tequila can be produced. The flavor, color, and alcohol content of tequila vary depending on the duration of the aging process. In order to enhance the flavor, sweeteners and additives are also added during the manufacturing process. It offers several benefits if consumed in moderation, such as increased probiotic levels, enhanced calcium and magnesium absorption, and improved gut microbiome.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for tequila in the making of cocktails and several other beverages and the shifting consumer consumption preference toward sophisticated drinks are prime factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing expenditure power and the rapidly changing lifestyles are other factors providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of ultra-premium handcrafted tequila variants and celebrity product endorsements are boosting the market growth. The steadily rising demand for tequila has compelled the key players to introduce cost-effective and innovative flavors of tequila to have a competitive edge, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Tequila Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the tequila market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bacardi Limited

Jose Cuervo

Brown–Forman

Ambhar Tequila

El Agave Artesanal

Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd)

Tequila Arette

El Grado Tequila

Dos Lunas

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global tequila market on the basis of product type, purity, price range, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Blanco

• Joven

• Mixto Gold

• Reposado

• Anejo

• Extra Anejo

Breakup by Purity:

• 100% Tequila

• 60% Tequila

Breakup by Price Range:

• Premium Tequila

• Value Tequila

• Premium and Super-Premium Tequila

• Ultra-Premium Tequila

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Discount Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

On-Trade:

• Restaurants and Bars

• Liquor Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

